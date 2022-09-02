Taylor County closes rental assistance applications due to dried funds, cites helping 200+ local families

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Four months after Taylor County received a rental assistance grant, the funds have run dry. Now, the county is removing the rental assistance application from its website.

Taylor County received a $100,000 COVID rental assistance grant at the beginning of May.

While this might seem like bad news to some, the county said its staff is looking at the dried funds as a good thing. Since May 1, more than 200 residents received help in staying safe in their homes.

“ We have been extremely blessed to have been able to provide this service to our citizens and look forward to what the future holds in continued community service and welfare ,” wrote Roseanne Seelke, Director of Social Services for Taylor County.

The county said it was a much-needed opportunity to give back to Taylor County families, and it’s grateful for its dedicated employees who helped put efforts in action.

While applications for rental assistance in Taylor County are not being accepted at this time, the county said it will announce when applications will reopen – should additional funding become available.

