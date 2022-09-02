ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Taylor County closes rental assistance applications due to dried funds, cites helping 200+ local families

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Four months after Taylor County received a rental assistance grant, the funds have run dry. Now, the county is removing the rental assistance application from its website.

Taylor County received a $100,000 COVID rental assistance grant at the beginning of May.

Taylor County launches rental assistance program

While this might seem like bad news to some, the county said its staff is looking at the dried funds as a good thing. Since May 1, more than 200 residents received help in staying safe in their homes.

We have been extremely blessed to have been able to provide this service to our citizens and look forward to what the future holds in continued community service and welfare ,” wrote Roseanne Seelke, Director of Social Services for Taylor County.

The county said it was a much-needed opportunity to give back to Taylor County families, and it’s grateful for its dedicated employees who helped put efforts in action.

Texas Highway Patrol increases enforcement during Labor Day holiday, releases safety tips

While applications for rental assistance in Taylor County are not being accepted at this time, the county said it will announce when applications will reopen – should additional funding become available.

BigCountryHomepage

NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Friday morning investigation into a burglary at the Abilene Animal Services building resulted in the release of multiple dogs, harming several and killing one. The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon. Through weekend police reports, it was discovered that officers were able to locate the culprit […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for ‘swinging knives’ while fighting with La Quinta housekeepers, Public Intoxication

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of PropertyA victim reported the theft of a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD plans for traffic control ahead of Eagles v. Cougars Crosstown Showdown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ahead of Abilene and Cooper High Schools’ famous Crosstown Showdown Friday, the Abilene Police Department (APD) planned ahead with traffic control and safety measures. Friday’s Crosstown Showdown begins at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium, located at 1525 East South 11th Street. APD’s Traffic Division will be set up at and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

