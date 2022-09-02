Read full article on original website
Report finds gaps in Medicaid information accessibility for non-English speakers
In Nevada, 30% of households primarily speak a non-English language, with Spanish being the most common, but the state’s Medicaid call center only offers menu options in English. Montana’s is English-only, too. Those are two of the shortcomings highlighted in the Kaiser Family Foundation’s recent 50-state review of...
Mental health hotline for farmers and ranchers pilots in Wyoming
The AgriStress Helpline is staffed 24/7, similar to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The difference is, if a farmer or rancher calls, they’re going to get a response from someone who’s trained to help agricultural workers. Tara Haskins is mental health lead for AgriSafe, the organization running the...
Beloved violin shop reopens nearly a year after Colorado's Marshall Fire
It’s been nearly a year since Colorado experienced the most destructive fire in state history. Last December, the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses, including a beloved violin shop. Now, that shop is back open. Colorado Public Radio’s Matt Bloom reports on its significance. This...
Wheat farmers in Colorado outsmart pesky insect known to topple acres of crop
Colorado wheat farmers aren’t just combatting drought. They’re battling a pesky insect that’s proven to obliterate fields. Rae Solomon of KUNC reports on how farmers are getting ahead of it. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
