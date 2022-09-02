ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Report finds gaps in Medicaid information accessibility for non-English speakers

In Nevada, 30% of households primarily speak a non-English language, with Spanish being the most common, but the state’s Medicaid call center only offers menu options in English. Montana’s is English-only, too. Those are two of the shortcomings highlighted in the Kaiser Family Foundation’s recent 50-state review of...
NEVADA STATE
Mental health hotline for farmers and ranchers pilots in Wyoming

The AgriStress Helpline is staffed 24/7, similar to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The difference is, if a farmer or rancher calls, they’re going to get a response from someone who’s trained to help agricultural workers. Tara Haskins is mental health lead for AgriSafe, the organization running the...
WYOMING STATE
Beloved violin shop reopens nearly a year after Colorado's Marshall Fire

It’s been nearly a year since Colorado experienced the most destructive fire in state history. Last December, the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses, including a beloved violin shop. Now, that shop is back open. Colorado Public Radio’s Matt Bloom reports on its significance. This...
COLORADO STATE

