Bay News 9
USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative
DADE CITY, Fla. — A forward-thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands — a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. A USF student has developed an alternative to wood. The substance is made of recycled plastic. The recycled plastic lumber is expected to last...
Local restaurant gives percentage of sales to local charities during September
A Tampa Bay area restaurant is donating a percentage of its sales to local organizations that help people in our community, and restaurant goers get to choose the charity.
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
fox13news.com
Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
Largo Townhome Association Sue D. R. Horton Home Builders As Lawsuits Abound
LARGO, Fla. – D. R. Horton, Inc. has been sued by a homeowner’s association in Largo for myriad construction defects. The top-volume homebuilder in the U.S. is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. It is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in March by
Cuban man rescued at sea says water and food had run out before Carnival ship saved his life
In early August, the Carnival Cruise Line ship Paradise rescued two boats of Cuban refugees in just three weeks.
boatlyfe.com
St. Petersburg Grand Prix Defines The Heat of Competition
After qualifying in lane No. 1 for the Class 1 race at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix presented by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and produced by P1 Offshore, the 47-foot Victory, Huski Chocolate, had the advantage that driver Travis Pastrana and throttleman Steve Curtis coveted heading into the fourth race yesterday.
Lakeland vet fights VA to prove service despite gunshot wound, PTSD diagnosis and documents
Baldomero Vega recalls going to war in Korea a few months after he turned 18 and getting shot in the leg moments before falling backward on his head.
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
727area.com
5 Best Places to Enjoy BBQ in St Petersburg & Clearwater This Labor Day Weekend
Every American wants to celebrate Labor Day weekend with delicious food, pleasant vibes, and a relaxing atmosphere. Wouldn’t smoked brisket, pork ribs, and smoked meats be the perfect weekend companion? After all, don't we all love tearing through soft meats with our favorite beer at hand as we catch up with friends and family?
8 On Your Side Community Baby Shower: Donated baby supplies to help local moms in need
With inflation still affecting millions of families, 8 On Your Side is hoping to ease some of the stresses new moms and dads face.
Criminal investigation involving Tampa Bay child welfare agency now inactive after leads run dry
A strident announcement from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office about a criminal investigation of the Tampa Bay area's lead child welfare agency came less than a year ago, but now the probe has quietly gone inactive.
995qyk.com
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
10 graduate from Hillsborough jail program for incarcerated veterans
Ten incarcerated veterans graduated from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Veterans Resurgence Program, the agency reported on Sunday.
Bay News 9
I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
southfloridareporter.com
DeSantis Removed Tampa’s Top Prosecutor For ‘Defiance’ On Abortion Law, But Not Broward Sheriff Tony For Outspoken Opposition To Anti-Riot Law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
fox13news.com
New Tampa reality show is latest example of Bay Area’s flourishing film industry
TAMPA, Fla. - From ‘Selling Tampa’ on Netflix to Hallmark movies, the Bay Area keeps growing in popularity with the film industry. There’s a new reality television series called ‘Meet My Abuela’ that filmed around the Bay Area this year, and tourism leaders plan to share a preview of the new show later this month.
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
