Saint Petersburg, FL

Bay News 9

USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative

DADE CITY, Fla. — A forward-thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands — a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. A USF student has developed an alternative to wood. The substance is made of recycled plastic. The recycled plastic lumber is expected to last...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life

MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com

Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
boatlyfe.com

St. Petersburg Grand Prix Defines The Heat of Competition

After qualifying in lane No. 1 for the Class 1 race at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix presented by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and produced by P1 Offshore, the 47-foot Victory, Huski Chocolate, had the advantage that driver Travis Pastrana and throttleman Steve Curtis coveted heading into the fourth race yesterday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
POLK COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

DeSantis Removed Tampa’s Top Prosecutor For ‘Defiance’ On Abortion Law, But Not Broward Sheriff Tony For Outspoken Opposition To Anti-Riot Law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL

