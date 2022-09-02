Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event
WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE・
mmanews.com
Watch: Male Fighter Stops Transgender Woman In MMA Fight
A lightweight MMA bout at World Class Fight League 22 saw a male fighter defeat a transgender woman via strikes in the first round. WCFL 22 took place on June 4 in Tampa, Florida. The event featured an all-pro main card, but the array of amateur contests on the undercard included a fight between Shane Mistretta and Gita-Marie Figueroa, who is a transgender woman.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz suggests all the pressure is on Khamzat Chimaev: ‘You better take me clean out the way the odds are’
Nate Diaz steps into the Octagon on September 10th to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a special non-title main event at UFC 279. It’s the last fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, and many suspect the promotion is looking to bury Nate on the way out. Oddsmakers certainly see it that way, with Chimaev a stunning -1100 favorite to Diaz’s +700 underdog status.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
Aussie bare knuckle boxer celebrates KO victory by flashing the crowd
After producing an impressive knockout in her debut, one bare knuckle fighter decided to celebrate by flashing her breasts to the crowd. Aussie star Tai Emery was making her first appearance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion – and she certainly left a lasting impression with her boxing skills.
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win
Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
MMA Fighting
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights
Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference
WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
WWE・
Complex
Joe Rogan Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Video
Joe Rogan is clearly impressed by Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills. The Facebook founder shared an Instagram video of his recent training session with Khai “The Shadow” Wu—a 27-year-old fighter who will compete at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on Saturday night. “One of my training...
MMA Fighting
‘A heavyweight Jon Jones’: Fighters react to Ciryl Gane finishing Tai Tuivasa in thrilling UFC Paris main event
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa didn’t disappoint in the first UFC main event ever to take place in France. Saturday’s UFC Paris heavyweight headliners threw down in an exhilarating striking battle that saw both men rock each other with powerful strikes on multiple occasions. Gane entered the bout as a heavy favorite, but Tuivasa proved to be more than game as he nearly finished Gane in the second round. However, Gane’s striking was as powerful and as accurate as ever, and after hurting Tuivasa in that same round, he turned it on in Round 3 to end the fight.
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
mmanews.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official, Paul Shares Round Prediction
Jake Paul will be taking on UFC legend Anderson Silva for his next test in the boxing ring on a Showtime pay-per-view on Oct. 29. News of the rumored Paul/Silva booking was announced Tuesday in an official news release and first shared on social media by Showtime. Paul had already...
Andy Ruiz beats Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Ruiz landed just enough big punches on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on the path to a chance to become the heavyweight champion again. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to a victory by unanimous decision Sunday night. Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also fought to a majority draw with Miguel Flores in Mares’ return from a four-year ring absence on the pay-per-view undercard. Lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz then stopped Eduardo Ramirez in the second round with two vicious knockdowns. In the main event, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) grinded out a decision over Ortiz (33-3), a two-time world title challenger. The Southern California native knocked down the 43-year-old Ortiz twice in the second round and again in the seventh, but his Cuban opponent battled through a badly swollen left eye and punched more accurately during long stretches of relative inactivity for both fighters.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz: Jon Jones’ Legacy Is ‘Gone & Done With’
Don’t expect to find Jon Jones on any GOAT lists created by UFC 279 headliner Nate Diaz. This Saturday, Nate Diaz will compete in the main event of UFC 279 when he faces Khamzat Chimaev. Ahead of that blockbuster contest, Diaz sat down with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto for a one-on-one interview. Among the many topics discussed was that of MMA GOATs.
MMA Fighting
Video: Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills, gets props from Conor McGregor, UFC champs
Mark Zuckerberg knows his way around a boardroom, and he isn’t looking too shabby on the mats either. The billionaire Meta Platforms CEO and Facebook founder shared a clip of himself training with MMA fighter Khai Wu on his social media, and the footage quickly went viral. Check out...
UFC 279 time: When does Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev start in UK and US this weekend?
A rare non-title fight main event will top the card at UFC 279 this Saturday, as fan favourite Nate Diaz goes up against rising star Khamzat Chimaev.The welterweight contest marks the final bout on Diaz’s UFC contract, and the 37-year-old faces a tough task in bowing out with a win. Chimaev, 28, is 11-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, having won his first 10 fights via stoppage – all in the first or second round. The Russian-born Swede, who outpointed former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his most recent outing, remarkably absorbed just one significant strike across his...
Spinning Back Clique: Nate Diaz's decision, UFC Paris, Paul vs. Silva, and more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and Danny Segura discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
