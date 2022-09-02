ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Daily Mail

Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event

WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE
mmanews.com

Watch: Male Fighter Stops Transgender Woman In MMA Fight

A lightweight MMA bout at World Class Fight League 22 saw a male fighter defeat a transgender woman via strikes in the first round. WCFL 22 took place on June 4 in Tampa, Florida. The event featured an all-pro main card, but the array of amateur contests on the undercard included a fight between Shane Mistretta and Gita-Marie Figueroa, who is a transgender woman.
TAMPA, FL
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz suggests all the pressure is on Khamzat Chimaev: ‘You better take me clean out the way the odds are’

Nate Diaz steps into the Octagon on September 10th to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a special non-title main event at UFC 279. It’s the last fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, and many suspect the promotion is looking to bury Nate on the way out. Oddsmakers certainly see it that way, with Chimaev a stunning -1100 favorite to Diaz’s +700 underdog status.
UFC
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win

Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference

WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
WWE
Complex

Joe Rogan Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Video

Joe Rogan is clearly impressed by Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills. The Facebook founder shared an Instagram video of his recent training session with Khai “The Shadow” Wu—a 27-year-old fighter who will compete at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on Saturday night. “One of my training...
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘A heavyweight Jon Jones’: Fighters react to Ciryl Gane finishing Tai Tuivasa in thrilling UFC Paris main event

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa didn’t disappoint in the first UFC main event ever to take place in France. Saturday’s UFC Paris heavyweight headliners threw down in an exhilarating striking battle that saw both men rock each other with powerful strikes on multiple occasions. Gane entered the bout as a heavy favorite, but Tuivasa proved to be more than game as he nearly finished Gane in the second round. However, Gane’s striking was as powerful and as accurate as ever, and after hurting Tuivasa in that same round, he turned it on in Round 3 to end the fight.
UFC
mmanews.com

Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official, Paul Shares Round Prediction

Jake Paul will be taking on UFC legend Anderson Silva for his next test in the boxing ring on a Showtime pay-per-view on Oct. 29. News of the rumored Paul/Silva booking was announced Tuesday in an official news release and first shared on social media by Showtime. Paul had already...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Andy Ruiz beats Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Ruiz landed just enough big punches on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on the path to a chance to become the heavyweight champion again. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to a victory by unanimous decision Sunday night. Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also fought to a majority draw with Miguel Flores in Mares’ return from a four-year ring absence on the pay-per-view undercard. Lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz then stopped Eduardo Ramirez in the second round with two vicious knockdowns. In the main event, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) grinded out a decision over Ortiz (33-3), a two-time world title challenger. The Southern California native knocked down the 43-year-old Ortiz twice in the second round and again in the seventh, but his Cuban opponent battled through a badly swollen left eye and punched more accurately during long stretches of relative inactivity for both fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Nate Diaz: Jon Jones’ Legacy Is ‘Gone & Done With’

Don’t expect to find Jon Jones on any GOAT lists created by UFC 279 headliner Nate Diaz. This Saturday, Nate Diaz will compete in the main event of UFC 279 when he faces Khamzat Chimaev. Ahead of that blockbuster contest, Diaz sat down with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto for a one-on-one interview. Among the many topics discussed was that of MMA GOATs.
UFC
The Independent

UFC 279 time: When does Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev start in UK and US this weekend?

A rare non-title fight main event will top the card at UFC 279 this Saturday, as fan favourite Nate Diaz goes up against rising star Khamzat Chimaev.The welterweight contest marks the final bout on Diaz’s UFC contract, and the 37-year-old faces a tough task in bowing out with a win. Chimaev, 28, is 11-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, having won his first 10 fights via stoppage – all in the first or second round. The Russian-born Swede, who outpointed former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his most recent outing, remarkably absorbed just one significant strike across his...
LAS VEGAS, NV

