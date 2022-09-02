ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Gov. Justice and First Lady Justice respond to coal miner’s death

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5F9F_0hg4GHcI00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The Governor and the First Lady have issued a statement following the death of a coal miner yesterday .

ORIGINAL STORY: West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Kanawha County.

Kristofer L. Ball, of Hart, WV, was fatally injured Thursday evening at Blackhawk Mining’s Coalburg Tunnel Mine, located in Kanawha County. Ball was 34 years old.

“All the miners across our great state are absolute heroes. We should be eternally grateful to this young man, to his incredible family, and to all of our coal miners across our state. I will promise you that Cathy and I will continue to keep this young man and his loved ones in our prayers and I ask all West Virginians to join us.”

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)
RELATED: Gov. Justice declares September WV Preparedness Month

No further details have been released as to what caused Ball’s death.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
wsvaonline.com

West Virginia lawmakers will tackle abortion issue

West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw is planning to call the House of Delegates back into session next week. Lawmakers are expected to continue discussing the state’s abortion policy. The session will take place next Monday alongside the regularly scheduled interim committee meetings. The House adjourned a special session...
POLITICS
CBS News

Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation. This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
City
Man, WV
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WVNS

UMWA holds annual Labor Day picnic and rally

RACINE, BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It is Labor Day across the nation, and here in West Virginia it was time for a popular annual event. It was a day to celebrate labor, but it was also a day of optimism with new companies coming to the Mountain State. Dozens of people turned out at […]
RACINE, WV
WSAZ

Safely prepare for West Virginia’s burn season

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As summer draws near a close, the West Virginia Division of Forestry warns anyone who may choose to burn to do so to do it in a safe manner. Outdoor burning is not the only risk during fire season. “A lot of dry weather, the...
POLITICS
WTRF

Attorney General Morrisey joins 9 AGs and more than 11K Americans in support of the Women’s Bill of Rights

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday that he signed the Women’s Bill of Rights, along with nine fellow attorneys general. Sponsored by the Independent Women’s Voice, this statement affirms the legal basis for maintaining single-sex spaces like rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, athletic teams, locker rooms and sororities.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Miner#First Lady#Miners#Politics State#Politics Governor#Blackhawk Mining#West Virginians#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
wfxrtv.com

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wchsnetwork.com

Boone mining accident claims life

Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin both announced the death Friday. Justice said Kris Ball, 34, of Harts, was killed in an accident at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine Thursday evening. The mine, which is on the Kanawha-Boone county line, is operated by Kanawha Eagle Mining. Justice announced the...
HARTS, WV
Metro News

Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
MASON COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Places to go stargazing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is full of exceptional beauty with its mountains, rivers, and greenery, and if you look up at the nighttime sky, it is just as beautiful. There are several places across the Mountain State that provide wonderful views of the stars, the moon, the Milky Way and more.
TRAVEL
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy