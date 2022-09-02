Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
967thevine.com
No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
967thevine.com
Ithaca’s Green Street Garage reopens today
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Green Street Garage is reopening. Acting Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis will cut the ribbon later this morning at a ceremony. The revised garage was expanded to create more parking spaces. Construction work is still being done, but six out of seven floors will be available for the public today.
967thevine.com
Dock talks continue in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
967thevine.com
Ithaca, Cortland ranked as best college towns in US
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — When it comes to the best college towns in America, two locally rank in the top five. The website BestColleges.com says Cortland’s bike lanes and short walks makes it easy for college students to get around campus and around town. They’ve ranked Cortland at number five.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
967thevine.com
Bossard leaving Cinemapolis for position at Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cinemapolis executive director Brett Bossard is leaving the independent movie theater. After nearly a decade at the helm, Bossard says he’s accepted a position with Ithaca College as executive director of Alumni and Family Engagement. In a statement, Bossard said the staff and board...
Comments / 0