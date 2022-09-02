Read full article on original website
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
C.J. Stroud’s comments after Ohio State win will have fans ready to run through a wall
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud explained his scrambling mindset in the perfect way to pump up Buckeyes fans. C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to a victory Notre Dame in the season opener to put the Buckeyes one step closer to the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t always pretty but...
Projected college football rankings after Florida upsets Utah in The Swamp
Florida needed one big defensive stand against Utah to pull off the upset and they got it done. Now we look at the projected college football rankings. While many eyes in the college football world were fixated upon Columbus for the Ohio State-Notre Dame clash, there was a huge matchup going down in Gainesville with the Florida Gators playing host to No. 7-ranked Utah. And the Utes were on their heels from the start of the game, going into a heavyweight bout on the road against an SEC foe.
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
College Football Rankings: Florida skyrockets up to No. 12 in Week 2 of AP Top 25 Poll
Check out the latest AP Top 25 Poll ahead of Week 2’s action in these college football rankings!. Until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee meets in a few months, the AP Top 25 Poll will serve as our guiding light when it comes to the most important college football rankings.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Duke basketball: Major update in TJ Power’s recruitment
The top remaining Duke basketball 2023 target will announce his commitment tomorrow. TJ Power, a prime Duke basketball recruiting target, will announce his college decision tomorrow evening. The 6-foot-8 forward, and five-star prospect in the Class of 2023, from Shrewsbury, Massage will decide between Duke, North Carolina, Boston College, Virginia...
OK, What's Ryan Grubb's First Husky Play Call?
The UW could go after Kent State right away with a go route.
Mitch Trubisky’s NFL career looks so much better on paper
Mitch Trubisky’s career numbers are incredibly deceiving, so don’t be a fool and buy into them. Close only counts in horseshoes, hand grenades and Mitch Trubisky’s career stat line in the NFL. On paper, Trubisky is in rare company when it comes to passing yardage, completion percentage...
