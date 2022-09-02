Read full article on original website
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
John Champion, district attorney in north MS, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Champion, longtime district attorney in north Mississippi, has died. DeSoto County government confirmed Champion’s death on its Facebook page. “DeSoto County lost a true asset this morning with the passing of our District Attorney, John Champion,” state Sen. Michael McClendon said on his Facebook page. “He has helped make our County […]
desotocountynews.com
MHP issues Labor Day traffic enforcement period update
There were more citations issued during the recently completed Labor Day Holiday travel enforcement period in Mississippi compared to last Labor Day weekend and the number of fatalities on state highways were cut in half. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) issued their report for the weekend on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6.
Mississippi sheriff says he expects action soon in case of letter threatening to kill county supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
desotocountynews.com
I-55 southbound closure starts Friday
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Man Charged With Vehicle Theft
A local man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue to take a report of a stolen vehicle. After investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with Motor Vehicle...
‘Raw pork stored in a grocery bag’ at restaurant: Shelby County health scores for Aug. 30 — Sept. 5
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Los Cabos (Food Service) […]
tippahnews.com
Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County
The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
Pilot lands after threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart, officials say
A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, was evacuated on Saturday morning after the pilot of an aircraft threatened to crash into the store, the Tupelo Police Department said Saturday morning.
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
Pilot crashes after threatening 911 call, in custody, officials say
TUPELO, Miss. — Authorities are investigating a call to 911 dispatch after a man threatened to crash a plane. Tupelo Police Department (TPD) was notified at about 5 a.m. Saturday that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. According to police, the pilot...
Mississippi parents speak out to school board about dress code they call ambiguous and sexist
The Oxford School District held a meeting earlier this month regarding the ongoing dress code conflict. Community members and parents were given the opportunity to speak out on the issue. Megan Anderson is a licensed counselor and mother. She expressed her concerns with the dress code and its ambiguity, which...
Plane lands near Ripley, MS after pilot threatens to crash
video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful Note: The spelling of the pilot’s first name has been corrected. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pilot who circled his plane over north Mississippi for hours threatening to crash into a Walmart on Saturday morning landed in a bean field near Gravestown around 10 a.m. and was taken into […]
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
desotocountynews.com
Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure
If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
iqstock.news
First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September. BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
wtva.com
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
desotocountynews.com
Great trees grow from small sprouts
When the power company’s tree-trimming crew makes the rounds in town, they give crew cuts to some trees and shave the heads of others. While the results of their work are not very attractive, I understand the need for their doing it. The real problem goes back to the...
