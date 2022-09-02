ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

John Champion, district attorney in north MS, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Champion, longtime district attorney in north Mississippi, has died. DeSoto County government confirmed Champion’s death on its Facebook page. “DeSoto County lost a true asset this morning with the passing of our District Attorney, John Champion,” state Sen. Michael McClendon said on his Facebook page. “He has helped make our County […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

MHP issues Labor Day traffic enforcement period update

There were more citations issued during the recently completed Labor Day Holiday travel enforcement period in Mississippi compared to last Labor Day weekend and the number of fatalities on state highways were cut in half. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) issued their report for the weekend on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Desoto County, MS
Government
County
Desoto County, MS
Hernando, MS
Government
desotocountynews.com

I-55 southbound closure starts Friday

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
BATESVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Man Charged With Vehicle Theft

A local man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue to take a report of a stolen vehicle. After investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with Motor Vehicle...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

‘Raw pork stored in a grocery bag’ at restaurant: Shelby County health scores for Aug. 30 — Sept. 5

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Los Cabos (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tippahnews.com

Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County

The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Set#Board Room#Television News#Radio Broadcasting#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Board Of Supervisors#Citizens#Mhp#Desoto Central#Gators#Desoto County News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WREG

Plane lands near Ripley, MS after pilot threatens to crash

video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful Note: The spelling of the pilot’s first name has been corrected. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pilot who circled his plane over north Mississippi for hours threatening to crash into a Walmart on Saturday morning landed in a bean field near Gravestown around 10 a.m. and was taken into […]
RIPLEY, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges

Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure

If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
PONTOTOC, MS
desotocountynews.com

Great trees grow from small sprouts

When the power company’s tree-trimming crew makes the rounds in town, they give crew cuts to some trees and shave the heads of others. While the results of their work are not very attractive, I understand the need for their doing it. The real problem goes back to the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy