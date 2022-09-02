ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

A voter’s guide to 2022 elections in Hudson County

With summer disappearing into the rearview mirror, Election Day will soon arrive in Hudson County in November, when a number of elections ranging from the congressional midterms to local school boards will be held across the county. Here is a rundown of who is running, where they are on the ballots, and how to vote.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Washington Square News

Mutual aid org. fights police presence in Washington Square Park

A mutual aid group for low-income people living in and around Washington Square Park is calling for more protections for unhoused people after police forcefully removed a family of unhoused people and their belongings from the area. Three people were arrested during the encounter, including two unhoused people and an activist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

MAJOR DECENTRALIZING SHAKEUP AT DEPT. OF EDUCATION: About 1,000 Department of Education staff members and $100,000,000 in associated resources will be reassigned from the Department’s Central Division and Borough-Citywide Offices to more closely support schools where they are, and with access to the financial resources, Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced on Friday. They are being re-assigned as a result of Chancellor Banks’ focus on putting Department of Education directly in support of students and schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Society
City
Secaucus, NJ
hobokengirl.com

32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
theobserver.com

REFLECTION — Sept. 11, 2001: The one day in my life I expected to die

Editor’s note: This reflection was originally written Sept. 11, 2011, for the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on America. It’s been edited over time. September 2001 was going to be one of the best months of my life. I was in my fourth year as a teacher at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City (now closed) and we had just said goodbye to one of the greatest classes to ever go through the halls of the school (Class of 2001) and I was finally going to be able to work with another of the greatest classes in the school’s history (Class of 2002).
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 1,189-Unit Development at 808 Pavonia Avenue

A stalled high-rise proposal in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood could be re-born via two prominent developers as plans have emerged to revitalize a slew of properties near the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. A new application has been submitted to rejuvenate several properties with addresses of 808 Pavonia Avenue,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian People#New Jersey State Police#Racism#Chinese#American#The Jersey Journal#All Asian Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
essexnewsdaily.com

Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Newark

A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday in Newark, officials said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima, of Newark, was hit in the area of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street shortly before 3 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about...
NEWARK, NJ
WGRZ TV

Have we forgotten the true meaning of Labor Day?

NEW YORK — Story from The Conversation by Jay L. Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer, Questrom School of Business, Boston University. Labor Day is a U.S. national holiday held the first Monday every September. Unlike most U.S. holidays, it is a strange celebration without rituals, except for shopping and barbecuing. For most people it simply marks the last weekend of summer and the start of the school year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy