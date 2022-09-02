ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Footwear News

Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now

Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
BUSINESS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Curbed

The House That Yankee Candle Built

The reviews of Yankee Candle’s top-selling Vanilla Cupcake speak for themselves. “It’s a great candle for the kitchen,” one happy customer observes. “Working from home is just a little bit more pleasant with a candle beside my daily grind,” writes another. Just this week, a buyer named Jennifer Chastain awarded the candle five stars and remarked that it “smells the whole living room up.” This is the kind of consumer devotion that built founder Michael James Kittredge II a 16-bedroom estate in western Massachusetts. And it can now be yours for $23 million.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

How Salt Bae's London Restaurant Is Really Doing

Nusret Gökçe, the reason why people suddenly felt it was okay to run salt through their arm hair to season food, is better known to the world as "Salt Bae." The pony-tailed, never-without-sunglasses chef reached rockstar status in 2017, trending on Instagram for slapping his meat and erotically seasoning each steak for an audience, per The Cut.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Walmart Borrows a Kohl's Idea to Take Down Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) built its retail business on the back of Amazon Prime, a service that has grown vast but launched as something very specific. When Amazon Prime started up in 2005, it offered unlimited two-day shipping in exchange for a membership fee. There were some caveats and exceptions, but that was the core offer.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why Trader Joe's Will Never Sell Anything Online

These days, we can shop for pretty much everything imaginable online: clothing, furniture, electronics, books, prescription medicine, and groceries. In just a few clicks, people can have nearly whatever they want shipped straight to their doorsteps, arriving in a matter of days, and, in some cases, even within hours or minutes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The First MrBeast Burger Restaurant Has Already Broken A World Record

North Carolina native Jimmy Donaldson established himself as a philanthropist on YouTube in 2012. Since then, he's gifted extravagant items to all sorts of people and organizations, ranging from private islands to cars to wads of cash. Donaldson, who's more widely known on the internet as "MrBeast," also gave more than $1 million in supplies to food banks during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when millions of people were out of work. Currently, more than 104 million people subscribe to Donaldson's channel, where he facilitates his extraordinary giveaways and donations for various causes.
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

5 Things To Always Buy at Costco

Every Costco member has a favorite thing to buy at the warehouse giant because of its great value or uniqueness. Ask around and you'll get a variety of answers -- paper towels, muffins, doggie treats,...
RETAIL
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

M&M's Just Hinted At 'Something New' And The Internet Is Guessing What It Might Be

Candy, like M&M's, is very simple, all things considered. It's nothing elaborate or fancy — it doesn't even need a shiny wrapper exalting all the many ingredients to make it stand out. In its simplest form, an M&M is just a piece of chocolate smaller than a dime covered in a colorful candy coating. It may come as a surprise that despite its tiny size, the chocolate morsel led the chocolate candy industry by $688.7 million in 2017 (via Statista).
INTERNET
Mashed

