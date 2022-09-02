Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
GRU safety facilitator stays ahead of storms
Gainesville Regional Utilities’ (GRU) Safety and Training Facilitator Scott Holowasko was dispatching weather and safety updates from his office when Hurricane Irma arrived in Gainesville five years ago. The Category 5 hurricane that measured 175 mph winds as it approached Florida had slowed to a steady 70 mph and...
mycbs4.com
State investigating after Peach Valley Café catches fire in Gainesville
The state fire marshal is working to determine what caused a fire to start inside of Peach Valley Café. Gainesville Fire Marshal Chief Stephen Hesson said luckily no one suffered any injuries. Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. on Monday after reports of a fire on SW 34th Street in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
5 major construction projects to hit milestones
Alachua County continues growing. The City of Newberry expects at least 300 new residents every year, tourism numbers for the county will hit new highs this year and residents in High Springs deal with the potential of 2,000 residential units that could begin development. Local, state and federal governments along...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Gainesville, FL Zero Waste Ordinance Goes into Effect After Years in Progress
Gainesville’s new zero waste ordinance will continue to alter community relationships with polluting single-use products. The new solid waste city policy limits businesses from handing out single-use plastics such as plastic utensils, condiment packets and portion cups unless requested by customers. The ordinance also bans the sale of food packaged in foam containers on city property.
WCJB
Popular Gainesville breakfast spot catches fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning because of a fire that started in the kitchen. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1 a.m. leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to...
mycbs4.com
12 families displaced after tree falls on apartment building in Ocala
Twelve families are without a home after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue received a call for help just after 8 p.m. on Saturday. The department said the tree, which appeared to be in the process of being cut, had limbs piercing through the building's roof.
WCJB
Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Pickup collides with CCSO patrol vehicle
A Lake City driver failed to yield and hit a Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol vehicle along US Highway 90 on Saturday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 29-year-old male CCSO deputy was driving a marked patrol vehicle east on US 90 around 8:30 p.m. when he approached the intersection at SW Bascom Norris Drive.
Troopers said Mercedes overturned several times as driver was ejected in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called just after 2:40 p.m. Monday to the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 17 and Butler Drive. Troopers said in a briefing that the driver of a red Mercedes was southbound on U.S. Highway 17 when the car crossed over the median and traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
WCJB
One person killed in Columbia County motorcycle vs. truck crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report the roadway was blocked on Southwest King Street and Dyal Avenue around 5:30 on Monday afternoon. Troopers say a motorcycle rider and a pickup truck collided...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Car hits, kills cyclist in Otter Creek
A car struck and killed a Gainesville woman riding a bicycle along State Road 24 in Otter Creek on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 31-year-old High Springs man was driving a 2013 BMW sedan east along State Road 24 near SW 3rd Street around 4:40 a.m. when he collided with a 63-year-old Gainesville woman riding a bicycle east on SR 24.
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor looking for $3.6 million contract with Marion County for resurfacing of CR 314A
Marion County may soon enter into a six-month, $3.6 million contract with an Ocala-based company to resurface County Road 314A, from E State Road 40 to NE Highway 314. Anderson Columbia Company, Inc. will look for approval of the 180-day contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7.
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
WCJB
Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful. Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco. Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were...
News4Jax.com
Rotor blade came off experimental helicopter 1,000 feet above ground before deadly crash in Clay County: NTSB
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a July 30 crash of a gyroplane in the Melrose area of Clay County that killed two people. The NTSB found the homemade experimental helicopter plunged to the ground from 1,000 feet in the sky...
WCJB
Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station. Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
thefamuanonline.com
Students scramble to find housing
Since announcing in July that residence halls had reached capacity, Florida A&M. students are left to hunt down affordable housing as the already tight market tightens. even more. It hasn’t always gone well. Gainesville native Zaneta Douglas, a junior at FAMU, is among many students who. have yet to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
RedCoach announces red-eye routes
RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Show up to speak to the Gainesville City Commission on Thursday at 6 p.m. or don’t complain about your electric bill or property taxes
Mayoral Candidate Harvey Ward and the Gainesville City Commission will be voting to further INCREASE your Gainesville Regional Utilities electric rates and property taxes this Thursday night (while most people are on vacation and not paying attention). PROPERTY TAX INCREASE:. 1. Despite a 20.57% increase in taxable property values (resulting...
