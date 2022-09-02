ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU safety facilitator stays ahead of storms

Gainesville Regional Utilities’ (GRU) Safety and Training Facilitator Scott Holowasko was dispatching weather and safety updates from his office when Hurricane Irma arrived in Gainesville five years ago. The Category 5 hurricane that measured 175 mph winds as it approached Florida had slowed to a steady 70 mph and...
mainstreetdailynews.com

5 major construction projects to hit milestones

Alachua County continues growing. The City of Newberry expects at least 300 new residents every year, tourism numbers for the county will hit new highs this year and residents in High Springs deal with the potential of 2,000 residential units that could begin development. Local, state and federal governments along...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Gainesville, FL Zero Waste Ordinance Goes into Effect After Years in Progress

Gainesville’s new zero waste ordinance will continue to alter community relationships with polluting single-use products. The new solid waste city policy limits businesses from handing out single-use plastics such as plastic utensils, condiment packets and portion cups unless requested by customers. The ordinance also bans the sale of food packaged in foam containers on city property.
WCJB

Popular Gainesville breakfast spot catches fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning because of a fire that started in the kitchen. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1 a.m. leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to...
mycbs4.com

12 families displaced after tree falls on apartment building in Ocala

Twelve families are without a home after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue received a call for help just after 8 p.m. on Saturday. The department said the tree, which appeared to be in the process of being cut, had limbs piercing through the building's roof.
WCJB

Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pickup collides with CCSO patrol vehicle

A Lake City driver failed to yield and hit a Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol vehicle along US Highway 90 on Saturday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 29-year-old male CCSO deputy was driving a marked patrol vehicle east on US 90 around 8:30 p.m. when he approached the intersection at SW Bascom Norris Drive.
WCJB

One person killed in Columbia County motorcycle vs. truck crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report the roadway was blocked on Southwest King Street and Dyal Avenue around 5:30 on Monday afternoon. Troopers say a motorcycle rider and a pickup truck collided...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Car hits, kills cyclist in Otter Creek

A car struck and killed a Gainesville woman riding a bicycle along State Road 24 in Otter Creek on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 31-year-old High Springs man was driving a 2013 BMW sedan east along State Road 24 near SW 3rd Street around 4:40 a.m. when he collided with a 63-year-old Gainesville woman riding a bicycle east on SR 24.
WCJB

Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station. Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
thefamuanonline.com

Students scramble to find housing

Since announcing in July that residence halls had reached capacity, Florida A&M. students are left to hunt down affordable housing as the already tight market tightens. even more. It hasn’t always gone well. Gainesville native Zaneta Douglas, a junior at FAMU, is among many students who. have yet to...
mainstreetdailynews.com

RedCoach announces red-eye routes

RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Show up to speak to the Gainesville City Commission on Thursday at 6 p.m. or don’t complain about your electric bill or property taxes

Mayoral Candidate Harvey Ward and the Gainesville City Commission will be voting to further INCREASE your Gainesville Regional Utilities electric rates and property taxes this Thursday night (while most people are on vacation and not paying attention). PROPERTY TAX INCREASE:. 1. Despite a 20.57% increase in taxable property values (resulting...
