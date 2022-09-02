ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

By Dajhea Jones
 3 days ago

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island.

According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90.

The woman was transported to Savannah by a Fire Rescue medic unit. Fire officials say other individuals nearby felt the strike but did not require transport.

Charleston Fire assists 16 people during Thursday afternoon flooding

The woman is the second to be struck by lightning along the South Carolina coast this week. One person was struck near a construction site in Colleton County on Thursday.

