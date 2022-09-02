Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm casting is underway – here’s a leaked short list
Fantastic Four is the talk of the town now that it has a release date. Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and cast soon, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about that recently. While most of them focused on the director and the MCU’s real Reed Richards, there’s a new exciting casting rumor as well. Marvel’s purported shortlist for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm has leaked.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Marvel's Tim Roth Tells Us The Original Ending For The Incredible Hulk And What It Would Have Meant For The Abomination
Tim Roth chatted with CinemaBlend about how what The Incredible Hulk’s original ending would have meant for Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk has a Marvel cameo problem
She-Hulk spoilers follow. Breaking the fourth wall long before Deadpool, She-Hulk is well known for her lighthearted and self-referential meta-comedy in the comics, with a certain feminist edge. This winning formula is what set John Byrne's seminal Sensational She-Hulk apart from the rest back in the '80s, establishing Jennifer Walters as the whip-smart and witty Jade Giantess we know and love today.
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Helen Hunt reveals the ‘sobering’ rejection of Twister sequel: ‘We couldn’t get a meeting’
Helen Hunt has spoken out about her unsuccessful attempt at getting a sequel to Twister made, claiming she and her collaborators were unable to spark producers’ interest. The actor starred alongside Bill Paxton in the original movie in 1996. The pair played a separated couple who had to abandon their personal issues in order to help combat a series of violent tornadoes destroying Oklahoma.Globally, the film made a total of $494.5m (£428m) during its theatrical run and was one of the most successful releases of that year. However, Hunt has revealed that her aim to have a sequel made...
Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About Moment He Felt A Connection With His Late Father Amid Their Documentary’s Premiere
Most movie lovers are surely familiar with Robert Downey Jr., the man most famous for playing Marvel’s Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade. Of course, many cinephiles are probably also familiar with his famous filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away at the age of 85 last summer. (Shortly after, Downey Jr. paid tribute to his dad.) Before he passed, the prolific performer and his son were producing a documentary illustrious career. Now, amid its debut, the Marvel alum has opened up about a moment in which he felt particularly connected to his late father.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
She-Hulk creator pitched a Black Widow high school reunion movie that Marvel rejected
Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) finally got a standalone Marvel movie in Phase 4, which is a great family/spy story for Natasha. But the film isn’t perfect and came at the worst time possible. So if you feel like Marvel still owes you a Black Widow, you might not be the only one.
'Iron Man 3' Star Set To Reprise Role In Upcoming Marvel Series 'Wonder Man'
These days, keeping up with the MCU is a full-time undertaking. Last month, Marvel confirmed new details about phases four, five and six which are set to culminate in the epic Avengers: Secret Wars - a film that is already claiming to be “bigger than Endgame.” For now though, fans are enjoying She-Hulk: Attorney At Law which has earnt rave reviews. There’s another Marvel series just around the corner though, and one Iron Man 3 star is set to reprise his role.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
John Boyega Could be Lying About Marvel Casting According to New MCU Rumor
Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. It's no secret to a lot of people that John Boyega had a rocky experience working on Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy so it no longer comes as a surprise how he's seemingly hesitant about joining another massive media franchise. Last month, the Finn actor addressed the rumors linking him to a potential involvement in the MCU, saying that he's targetting other roles at the moment and isn't interested in jumping ship to another franchise.
Marvel Phase 6: 7 Big Things We Know So Far
Marvel Phase 6 is closer than you think - here are seven big things we know about it.
ComicBook
Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg Almost Made a Surprising Marvel Movie
Before Shazam! was a reality, apparently filmmaker David F. Sandberg met with Sony about making Venom, its Spider-Man spinoff that eventually ended up grossing $856 million for director Ruben Fleischer. The filmmaker apparently read the Venom script and even met with Sony, but ultimately did not aggressively pursue the project because he was already getting close to making Shazam!. The director revealed the near-miss on Instagram, after being asked about what attracted him to Shazam!, and whether he had another superhero opportunity at some point.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fan suggests why Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ missed the mark
Thor: Love and Thunder is on the cusp of wrapping up its theatrical run, with the penultimate MCU Phase Four film set to make way for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this fall. Alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before it, Love and Thunder didn’t quite reach the...
wegotthiscovered.com
10 characters that Marvel could gender swap for the MCU
From the early days of the MCU, Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel Studios have striven to give movie, television, and streaming audiences a fresh, new Marvel experience. Oftentimes, that involves alternate depictions of classic characters. Instead of making every story and figure as comic-accurate as possible, the studio...
The MCU’s Hulk: 8 Important Moments In Bruce Banner’s Timeline (So Far)
Need to get up to speed on all things Bruce Banner and the Hulk? Look no further...
Crazy MCU Phase 5 rumor lists 7 big-name actors Marvel might cast
MCU Phase 5 is almost upon us, opening on February 17th with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Other MCU Phase 5 include Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki 2, The Marvels, Captain America 4, and Thunderbolts. And Marvel might soon unveil new MCU cast members in time for Phase 5 if a crazy new rumor is accurate.
Comments / 0