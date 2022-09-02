ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm casting is underway – here’s a leaked short list

Fantastic Four is the talk of the town now that it has a release date. Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and cast soon, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about that recently. While most of them focused on the director and the MCU’s real Reed Richards, there’s a new exciting casting rumor as well. Marvel’s purported shortlist for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm has leaked.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
digitalspy.com

She-Hulk has a Marvel cameo problem

She-Hulk spoilers follow. Breaking the fourth wall long before Deadpool, She-Hulk is well known for her lighthearted and self-referential meta-comedy in the comics, with a certain feminist edge. This winning formula is what set John Byrne's seminal Sensational She-Hulk apart from the rest back in the '80s, establishing Jennifer Walters as the whip-smart and witty Jade Giantess we know and love today.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Helen Hunt reveals the ‘sobering’ rejection of Twister sequel: ‘We couldn’t get a meeting’

Helen Hunt has spoken out about her unsuccessful attempt at getting a sequel to Twister made, claiming she and her collaborators were unable to spark producers’ interest. The actor starred alongside Bill Paxton in the original movie in 1996. The pair played a separated couple who had to abandon their personal issues in order to help combat a series of violent tornadoes destroying Oklahoma.Globally, the film made a total of $494.5m (£428m) during its theatrical run and was one of the most successful releases of that year. However, Hunt has revealed that her aim to have a sequel made...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About Moment He Felt A Connection With His Late Father Amid Their Documentary’s Premiere

Most movie lovers are surely familiar with Robert Downey Jr., the man most famous for playing Marvel’s Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade. Of course, many cinephiles are probably also familiar with his famous filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away at the age of 85 last summer. (Shortly after, Downey Jr. paid tribute to his dad.) Before he passed, the prolific performer and his son were producing a documentary illustrious career. Now, amid its debut, the Marvel alum has opened up about a moment in which he felt particularly connected to his late father.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Doctor Strange#Spider Men#Fantastic Four#X Men#Empire#Marvel
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

'Iron Man 3' Star Set To Reprise Role In Upcoming Marvel Series 'Wonder Man'

These days, keeping up with the MCU is a full-time undertaking. Last month, Marvel confirmed new details about phases four, five and six which are set to culminate in the epic Avengers: Secret Wars - a film that is already claiming to be “bigger than Endgame.” For now though, fans are enjoying She-Hulk: Attorney At Law which has earnt rave reviews. There’s another Marvel series just around the corner though, and one Iron Man 3 star is set to reprise his role.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene

Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

John Boyega Could be Lying About Marvel Casting According to New MCU Rumor

Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. It's no secret to a lot of people that John Boyega had a rocky experience working on Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy so it no longer comes as a surprise how he's seemingly hesitant about joining another massive media franchise. Last month, the Finn actor addressed the rumors linking him to a potential involvement in the MCU, saying that he's targetting other roles at the moment and isn't interested in jumping ship to another franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg Almost Made a Surprising Marvel Movie

Before Shazam! was a reality, apparently filmmaker David F. Sandberg met with Sony about making Venom, its Spider-Man spinoff that eventually ended up grossing $856 million for director Ruben Fleischer. The filmmaker apparently read the Venom script and even met with Sony, but ultimately did not aggressively pursue the project because he was already getting close to making Shazam!. The director revealed the near-miss on Instagram, after being asked about what attracted him to Shazam!, and whether he had another superhero opportunity at some point.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fan suggests why Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ missed the mark

Thor: Love and Thunder is on the cusp of wrapping up its theatrical run, with the penultimate MCU Phase Four film set to make way for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this fall. Alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before it, Love and Thunder didn’t quite reach the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 characters that Marvel could gender swap for the MCU

From the early days of the MCU, Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel Studios have striven to give movie, television, and streaming audiences a fresh, new Marvel experience. Oftentimes, that involves alternate depictions of classic characters. Instead of making every story and figure as comic-accurate as possible, the studio...
ENTERTAINMENT
BGR.com

Crazy MCU Phase 5 rumor lists 7 big-name actors Marvel might cast

MCU Phase 5 is almost upon us, opening on February 17th with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Other MCU Phase 5 include Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki 2, The Marvels, Captain America 4, and Thunderbolts. And Marvel might soon unveil new MCU cast members in time for Phase 5 if a crazy new rumor is accurate.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy