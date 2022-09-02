Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – As many as seven people, some reported to be children, are safe after their vessel overturned in Falmouth. It happened around 7:30 PM Sunday on the Eel River off Edgewater Drive West. Falmouth officials rushed to the scene and were able to determine everyone made it to shore safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Driver evaluated after crashing into utility pole in Harwich
HARWICH – A driver was evaluated after their vehicle struck a utility pole in Harwich. It happened just after 8 PM Monday on Orleans Road (Route 39) at Church Street. Eversource was called to replace the broken pole. Harwich Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash on Route 130 in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly after 4 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) by La Plaza Del Sol hotel. The driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to replaced the pole. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
WCVB
Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say
HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
iheart.com
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
nbcboston.com
Body of Missing Boater Recovered Off Cape Cod
Officials on Cape Cod say they found the body of a boater who had gone missing in Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich early Saturday morning. The victim, whose name has not been released, had last been seen Friday night preparing for a fishing trip with his family on Saturday, according to the Harwich Fire Department.
capecod.com
Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
capecod.com
Sandwich Police seek three dirt bikers for reckless operation
SANDWICH – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, the Sandwich Police Department received an email complaint with an attached video that shows three rider on off road dirt bikes riding on Route 130 in Forestdale. The video was taken at approximately 2:45pm. The video shows the operators riding recklessly, without regard for themselves or anyone else on the road.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after falling from a bicycle in Provincetown. It happened about 12:40 PM Saturday on Provincelands Road near the rotary. The victim reportedly suffered serious trauma to his ankle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Provincelands Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.
Flying Magazine
Falmouth Airpark Shows Off Cape Cod’s Charm
The community building at Falmouth Airpark, which is called the 'shack' by the community’s residents. [Courtesy: Sherry Grobstein]. If one word had to be chosen to describe Cape Cod, charming would be a forerunner amongst the submissions. This entirely too accurate adjective permeates the entirety of the seaside area, with Falmouth Airpark (5B6) not being immune from Cape Cod charm.
capecod.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Dan Higgins Endorsed by Barnstable Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney
HYANNIS – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of the Barnstable Patrolman’s Union in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney. The union is among several law enforcement agencies and officials who have endorsed Higgins, including Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings and the State Police Association of Massachusetts.
NECN
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
capecod.com
Voting in Barnstable off to late start after town vault won’t open
HYANNIS – From the town of Barnstable: At 4:15 AM this morning, the Clerk’s office of the Town of Barnstable tried to open the vault that houses the election ballots and were unable to. The Town of Barnstable precincts, while open, will not be available for voting until the issue has been resolved. We will continue working to address the issue and are awaiting word from the Secretary of State’s office as to how to proceed.
capecod.com
Falmouth Receives $336,000 for Recycling Upgrades
FALMOUTH – Falmouth has received $336,000 for recycling infrastructure upgrades. The grant has been awarded by The Recycling Partnership as part of the Every Bottle back initiative by the beverage industry to reduce its plastic footprint. The money will be used to provide Falmouth with new 95-gallon curbside recycling...
capecod.com
Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line
DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
Sandy Neck Beach Reopened to Swimming
BARNSABLE – Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable has been reopened to swimming. The pond was closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria counts, but has since tested below safety thresholds. Pet advisory signage will also be removed from North Pond and Long Pond following decreased cyanobacteria levels. Hinckley Pond remains...
capecod.com
School bus crashes into tree in Harwich
HARWICH – A school bus reportedly crashed into a utility pole on Bay Road in Harwich just before 5:30 PM Wednesday. There were no students on Monomoy Regional School District bus. The driver was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition contributed to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest
A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
Dangerous ride: Police trying to find ‘reckless’ dirt bike riders in Sandwich
SANDWICH, Mass. — Police in Sandwich are looking to catch up with several dirt bike riders who are putting themselves and others at risk, according to police. Investigators posted a video of three riders on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town. Two riders are seen going off the road, and another is shown drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic. The video was taken on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m.
