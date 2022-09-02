HYANNIS – From the town of Barnstable: At 4:15 AM this morning, the Clerk’s office of the Town of Barnstable tried to open the vault that houses the election ballots and were unable to. The Town of Barnstable precincts, while open, will not be available for voting until the issue has been resolved. We will continue working to address the issue and are awaiting word from the Secretary of State’s office as to how to proceed.

