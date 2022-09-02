Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO