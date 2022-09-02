ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Mary Virginia 'Ginnie' Settle Lowther

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2022, at her home in Buckhannon, West Virginia, surrounded and supported by family, including her husband of nearly 69 years, Dewayne Rymer Lowther. She was born March 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Lawrence Elliott

KITZMILLER — Lawrence Clifford Elliott, 94, of Kitzmiller, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born on March 25, 1928, in Oakmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mary Jane (Heatley) Elliott.
KITZMILLER, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Pauline Woofter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline A. Woofter, 90, of Brushy Fork community, Bridgeport, …
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Mary Lowther

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2…
BUCKHANNON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#W Va#Medical Services#General Health#Wv News#Milan Puskar Health Right
WVNews

100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale

Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU receives grant to access Congressional archives

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Libraries has been awarded a $39,300 LYRASIS Catalyst Fund grant to support the American Congress Digital Archives Portal, congressarchives.lib.wvu.edu, the first-ever online portal that brings together congressional archives from repositories throughout the United States. The Portal will provide open access to congressional archives by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Rodney Stemple

EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
EGLON, WV
WVNews

Mildred Louise Holmes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mildred Louise Holmes, age 83, of Clarksburg, WV, formerly of Beckley, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Stonerise nursing home in Clarksburg. Born on March 24, 1939, in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Coleman Holmes and Rachel Smith...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute expands groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research in latest trial

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial pairing focused ultrasound treatment with Alzheimer’s antibody drug therapy to a targeted area of the brain, unlocking new potential for the treatment of the disease. The first participant, a 77-year-old man...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

2022 e-cycling event went smoothly

KINGWOOD — The move to the old Preston Memorial Hospital location for the August county e-cycling event resulted in a lot of compliments, according to Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board President Don Smith. In the past the event has been held at the Craig Civic Center parking lot.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Richard Ray Brightbill

WESTON — Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022 at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973 to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
WESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy