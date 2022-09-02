Read full article on original website
Mary Virginia 'Ginnie' Settle Lowther
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2022, at her home in Buckhannon, West Virginia, surrounded and supported by family, including her husband of nearly 69 years, Dewayne Rymer Lowther. She was born March 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia...
National drug awareness speaker for Elks to talk on dangers of vaping in Harrison, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ray Lozano, drug awareness speaker for the Elks National Foundation, will speak on the dangers of vaping Sept. 26-29 in Harrison County middle schools and high schools. Lozano visited Harrison County schools in 2019 to present on the dangers of alcohol use, drug use...
West Virginia University providing a path forward through multifaceted approach to addiction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute on Drug Abuse in 2020 found that one in 10 adults in the United States reported having a substance use disorder, and approximately 75% of those who experience addiction reported being in recovery.
Lawrence Elliott
KITZMILLER — Lawrence Clifford Elliott, 94, of Kitzmiller, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born on March 25, 1928, in Oakmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mary Jane (Heatley) Elliott.
Fairmont State fall arts schedule
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts progra…
Pauline Woofter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline A. Woofter, 90, of Brushy Fork community, Bridgeport, …
End of watch announced after death of Morgantown, West Virginia, Police K-9 from spinal disorder
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department on Tuesday announced the end of watch for a K-9 officer that died at 8 years old as a result of a "spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment." "It is with deep sadness that the Morgantown Police Department announces...
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia "Ginnie" Settle Lowther, 87, died September 4, 2…
Fairmont Senior-Preston selected as West Virginia Attorney General's Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week (copy)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has selected Friday’s football contest between Fairmont Senior and Preston high schools as his Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Now in its sixth year, the initiative sees Morrisey highlight one high school football game each...
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
OBIT Mary Lowther.jpg
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) - Mary Virginia "Ginnie" Settle Lowther, 87, died Sept. 4, 2022,…
WVU receives grant to access Congressional archives
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Libraries has been awarded a $39,300 LYRASIS Catalyst Fund grant to support the American Congress Digital Archives Portal, congressarchives.lib.wvu.edu, the first-ever online portal that brings together congressional archives from repositories throughout the United States. The Portal will provide open access to congressional archives by...
Firefighters extinguish fire at Schwan's Home Delivery in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Schwan's Home Delivery likely will be able to remain open and operational despite a pre-dawn fire Tuesday, Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said. Firefighters arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park to find heavy smoke showing from the building, Hart said.
Rodney Stemple
EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
Human remains found at Coopers Rock in West Virginia over weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Human remains were found at Coopers Rock State Forest over the weekend, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office. A hiker advised deputies at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, that the remains were observed, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Mildred Louise Holmes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mildred Louise Holmes, age 83, of Clarksburg, WV, formerly of Beckley, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Stonerise nursing home in Clarksburg. Born on March 24, 1939, in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Coleman Holmes and Rachel Smith...
West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute expands groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research in latest trial
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial pairing focused ultrasound treatment with Alzheimer’s antibody drug therapy to a targeted area of the brain, unlocking new potential for the treatment of the disease. The first participant, a 77-year-old man...
2022 e-cycling event went smoothly
KINGWOOD — The move to the old Preston Memorial Hospital location for the August county e-cycling event resulted in a lot of compliments, according to Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board President Don Smith. In the past the event has been held at the Craig Civic Center parking lot.
County commission wants to educate voters on Amendment 2
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners are planning a community meeting on Amendment 2 before the November election to tell voters their concerns about it. No date was set for the forum, which commissioners discussed at last week’s meeting.
Richard Ray Brightbill
WESTON — Richard Ray Brightbill, 92, of Weston, passed away on September 3, 2022 at the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, WV. He was born in Lebanon, PA on May 7, 1930, son of the late Harvey Calvin and Margaret Clara (Brown) Brightbill. Richard was united in marriage on September 19, 1973 to Wilma Augustine (Waugh) Williams Brightbill, who survives.
