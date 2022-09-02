ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

Man fatally bludgeons wife & stepson, rapes witness in Florida trailer park carnage: sheriff

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROk0U_0hg4EmiH00

A man has been charged in a bloodthirsty rampage at a Florida trailer park, accused of fatally bludgeoning his wife and stepson and raping a witness.

Justin Jones, 41, was jailed Wednesday in Lake County, Fla., on charges of first-degree murder, sexual battery and false imprisonment.

According to an affidavit in the chilling case, Lake County sheriff’s deputies showed up at Thousand Trails RV park in Clermont around 2 p.m. after a woman caller said she’d witnessed a homicide and had been tied up and raped.

Officers entering the blood-spattered home discovered two bodies, later identified as Jones’ wife, Sandra Gaudino, 38, and his stepson, 17-year-old Ty Finister.

Jones was nabbed a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby Publix supermarket after a brief chase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L88Rb_0hg4EmiH00
Deputies were summoned to the Thousand Trails RV park in Clermont, Florida, on Wednesday after getting a call from a woman reporting a murder and a rape.
WESH

WESH reported detectives alleged Jones fatally hammered his wife Tuesday night, wrapped her body in a trash bag and stashed it under a mattress. Hours later, when his stepson returned home, Jones allegedly killed him with the mallet, then wrapped his head in a bag.

“In 25 years of doing this, this is probably one of the worst,” Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Fred Jones said of the carnage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djQM4_0hg4EmiH00
When deputies entered Jones’ trailer home, they discovered his wife and teenage stepson’s bodies wrapped in trash bags.
WESH

The woman witness — who told authorities she saw the fatal beating of Finister — alleged that Jones tied her hands with duct tape and zip ties, tore off her clothes and sexually assaulted her for hours, and she finally escaped after asking to use the bathroom.

The affidavit stated that at the time of Jones’ arrest, he confessed to the killings and the sexual assault.

Jones had been scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday but reportedly refused to go before a judge.

He is being held without bond pending his arraignment Sept. 27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Clermont, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clermont, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Trailer Park#Murder#Stepson#Rv Park#Violent Crime#Wesh Wesh#Wom
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy