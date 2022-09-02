ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tim Ryan says Democrat brand ‘not good’ for his Senate run in Ohio

By Kat Frederick
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan acknowledged this week that he is reluctant to advertise his party affiliation during his campaign for the US Senate because the Democratic brand is “not good” in many parts of the Buckeye State.

The 10-term congressman has distanced himself from the national Democratic Party throughout the race, drawing mockery from the Republican National Committee and Ryan’s GOP opponent, J.D. Vance.

“You don’t advertise that you’re a Democrat. Is that because it’s an implicit recognition it’s a liability here?” CNN correspondent Manu Raju asked Ryan during an interview Thursday.

“Yeah, well — I mean, the Democratic brand, as we know, and you and I have talked about this for a long time, is not good in a lot of these places,” the lawmaker answered. “And I tell people, ‘Look, I’m an American. You’re an American.'”

“What I want people to know is, in this environment, do you have the guts to take on your own party?” Ryan added. “And from my vantage point, for me, it’s a resounding ‘yes.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tt6Yz_0hg4Ej4600
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan says that the Democratic brand for his campaign is “not good” in many parts of the Buckeye State.

Once considered a battleground state, Ohio went for former President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in the 2020 election and elected a Republican governor, Mike DeWine, amid the Democratic wave in 2018.

In July, Ryan dodged questions during a Fox News interview about whether Biden should seek a second term in office. That same month, Ryan released a campaign ad touting his numerous appearances on the conservative cable news channel and skipped a Biden event in Cleveland.

Last week, Ryan disavowed the president’s executive order wiping out tens of thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt from borrowers, telling the Columbus Dispatch that it “sends the wrong message” to people struggling with bills and who decided against piling up debt by going to college.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUVw4_0hg4Ej4600
Republican National Committee and Rep. Ryan’s GOP opponent, J.D. Vance, accuses the Ohio Democratic Rep. of being a “fake moderate.”

RNC Research, a Twitter account operated by the Republican National Committee, shared a video clip of Ryan’s admission to Raju on Friday with the caption, “Tim Ryan is running from fellow Democrats as fast as he can.”

Meanwhile, Vance accused Ryan of being a “fake moderate” on Thursday during a Fox News radio interview, saying that the Ohio lawmaker votes like a “lockstep liberal Democrat” while “pretending” to be a conservative or moderate candidate.

A FiveThirtyEight analysis of Ryan’s House votes bears that out, revealing that the Democrat has voted with Biden’s position 100% of the time since the president took office.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls has Vance ahead of Ryan by 3.7 percentage points.

Comments / 12

Dar Mason
2d ago

Maybe switch over to a republican then you may have a chance, but this year the Democrats are going down can’t handle them no more in this country

Reply
3
Randal Tuttle
2d ago

Hes not good for ohio either, Using a moderate face to get elected then will act like a normal democrat, Vance all the way

Reply
3
Paladin
3d ago

Finally a straight answer and admission! Ohio doesn't need 2 Democrat senators. One is bad enough!

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio Issue 2 is stealth proposal that, if passed, would alter voting qualifications

The Ohio Ballot Board is responsible under the Ohio Constitution for preparing accurate ballot language and official explanations for proposed constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the ballot language and explanation approved by the board for Issue 2, which ostensibly seeks only to prevent noncitizens from voting in local elections, will mislead voters when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Specifically, the board failed to advise Ohio voters that the proposed amendment makes fundamental changes in who may...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy