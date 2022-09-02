GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Thomas Earl Reeves III, 38, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and grand theft after the victim traced a stolen phone to GRACE Marketplace. The victim found his shed open on July 17 and reported that musical equipment worth $1,700, a phone, and some cash were missing. The victim tracked his phone and saw that it was at GRACE Marketplace, then went to GRACE and reportedly saw Reeves walking around with the victim’s phone in his back pocket. The victim said that Reeves had previously worked for him and knew where the hidden key for the shed was kept.

