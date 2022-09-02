Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Mayer brothers ink Name, Image and Likeness deal with Beacon Orthopaedics
Name Image and Likeness deals have trickled into Northern Kentucky, with two of the most accomplished former-prep football stars from the area inking a deal with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Michael Mayer, a tight end for Notre Dame, and his brother A.J., a quarterback with Arkansas State, both starred...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - September 2-3, 2022
Lots of stats and scores to get caught up on from the holiday weekend. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Lawrenceburg 49, Milan 12 (Eagle Country 99.3 Feature Game) Brennan Bushman (LB): 98-yard punt return TD. Alex Witte (LB): 6 carries, 51 yards, 4 TD. Jon...
Yardbarker
Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas
CINCINNATI — "What's up with the helmets?" That's what many people were thinking after UC's 31-24 season-opening loss to Arkansas. UC players had their helmets fall off on upwards of 10 plays throughout the game. Per NCAA rules, if a player loses a helmet they have to miss the...
shelbycountypost.com
Lions roar past Mohawks in debut of 8-man football in Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE -- With one mighty push, Nate Milbourn landed in the end zone and Waldron’s inaugural 8-man football team had its first touchdown. The Mohawks debuted Saturday night in Jeffersonville at Woehrle Fields against Rock Creek Academy as part of an Indiana High School Athletic Association pilot program. Waldron...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati
Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
247Sports
Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'
Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
Joe Burrow Back At Ohio State: College Football World Reacts
Joe Burrow made his return to Columbus on Saturday night for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Burrow, who played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, was at the game and got to see the Buckeyes win, 21-10. Fans were excited to see the third-year quarterback at the Horsehoe. There...
WLWT 5
Colerain High School senior dies in car crash; honored by students, staff
CINCINNATI — The Colerain community is mourning after a student was killed in a car crash last week. Colerain High School senior Tyler Carter, 17, was on his way to play in the Colerain v. Talawanda golf match last Monday when he crashed. According to a police report, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
BENNINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Communities in Southern Indiana are starting to repair the damage left behind by floods. Jefferson and Switzerland counties in Indiana got the brunt of the storm. “We’re finding stuff, have no idea where it came from, but it’s here,” Jerry Seal said. “Our stuff that was...
Fox 19
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
18-year-old driver arrested after high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Cincinnati driver is under arrest after leading state troopers on a chase on Interstate 75 through three counties at high speeds exceeding 115 mph, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield...
WHAS 11
'It hit everybody at once': Residents of southeastern Indiana town impacted by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — The damage in Jefferson County, Indiana is hard to put in words. It’s something you have to see with your own eyes to believe. Amber Brierly was with her husband, their two sons when the rain started falling Saturday night. Once their power went out, they knew they were in trouble.
linknky.com
Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022
Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
miamistudent.net
Big changes come to Miami dining — and it’s more than just the food
If you’ve been to the Armstrong Student Center this semester, you may have noticed that things are a little different. Sumeshi and Toasted Bagel are gone, Red Zone doesn’t have burgers anymore and there are many new food items to choose from. Even the pizza’s different. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eaglecountryonline.com
Madison Man Seriously Injured in ORV Accident
The accident took place late Sunday night. (Madison, Ind.) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that took place late Sunday night in Madison. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road around 10:55 p.m. Upon arrival, it was determined that Brent...
miamistudent.net
Miami entrepreneur takes a chance and reaps the rewards
The word “entrepreneur” conjures up strong visions for many: eccentric billionaires, college dropouts and Silicon Valley tech gurus. However, a new wave of Miami University student entrepreneurs is proving you don’t need to be a college dropout tech genius to become a successful entrepreneur. Students across campus are pursuing their passions and upending industries, from the Metaverse to e-commerce.
WLWT 5
Two transported to hospital after head-on collision in West Harrison
WEST HARRISON, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, two people were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on Sunday morning. The accident happened at 3566 Harrison Brookville Road in West Harrison. Both drivers were taken to UC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Resurfacing project beginning on State Route 122 in Warren County
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a resurfacing project for a long section of State Route 122 in Clearcreek Township near Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT explained the resurfacing project will be on S.R. 122...
Comments / 0