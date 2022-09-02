ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

Mayer brothers ink Name, Image and Likeness deal with Beacon Orthopaedics

Name Image and Likeness deals have trickled into Northern Kentucky, with two of the most accomplished former-prep football stars from the area inking a deal with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Michael Mayer, a tight end for Notre Dame, and his brother A.J., a quarterback with Arkansas State, both starred...
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Sports Report - September 2-3, 2022

Lots of stats and scores to get caught up on from the holiday weekend. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Lawrenceburg 49, Milan 12 (Eagle Country 99.3 Feature Game) Brennan Bushman (LB): 98-yard punt return TD. Alex Witte (LB): 6 carries, 51 yards, 4 TD. Jon...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Lions roar past Mohawks in debut of 8-man football in Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE -- With one mighty push, Nate Milbourn landed in the end zone and Waldron’s inaugural 8-man football team had its first touchdown. The Mohawks debuted Saturday night in Jeffersonville at Woehrle Fields against Rock Creek Academy as part of an Indiana High School Athletic Association pilot program. Waldron...
WALDRON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Aurora, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
wvxu.org

LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati

Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'

Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Dixon
Fox 19

Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
UNION, KY
Fox 19

2 people rescued from Little Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#First College#High School Football#Southern Virginia#American Football#College Football#Buena Vista
linknky.com

Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022

Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
NEWPORT, KY
miamistudent.net

Big changes come to Miami dining — and it’s more than just the food

If you’ve been to the Armstrong Student Center this semester, you may have noticed that things are a little different. Sumeshi and Toasted Bagel are gone, Red Zone doesn’t have burgers anymore and there are many new food items to choose from. Even the pizza’s different. The...
OXFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
eaglecountryonline.com

Madison Man Seriously Injured in ORV Accident

The accident took place late Sunday night. (Madison, Ind.) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that took place late Sunday night in Madison. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road around 10:55 p.m. Upon arrival, it was determined that Brent...
MADISON, IN
miamistudent.net

Miami entrepreneur takes a chance and reaps the rewards

The word “entrepreneur” conjures up strong visions for many: eccentric billionaires, college dropouts and Silicon Valley tech gurus. However, a new wave of Miami University student entrepreneurs is proving you don’t need to be a college dropout tech genius to become a successful entrepreneur. Students across campus are pursuing their passions and upending industries, from the Metaverse to e-commerce.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Two transported to hospital after head-on collision in West Harrison

WEST HARRISON, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, two people were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on Sunday morning. The accident happened at 3566 Harrison Brookville Road in West Harrison. Both drivers were taken to UC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story...
WEST HARRISON, IN
WLWT 5

ODOT: Resurfacing project beginning on State Route 122 in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a resurfacing project for a long section of State Route 122 in Clearcreek Township near Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT explained the resurfacing project will be on S.R. 122...
LEBANON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy