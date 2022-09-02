Read full article on original website
WTHI
CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Westville Area Chlorine Leak Keeps Emergency Crews Busy
A small chlorine leak at a moth-balled water treatment facility along Illinois route one in Belgium forced traffic to be detoured off a segment of that highway for several hours Sunday. Assistant Westville Fire Chief Mark Ames explained what happened…. {AUDIO: ‘’We were contacted by Westville Gas and Water...
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute restaurant reopens under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular restaurant is celebrating its re-opening in downtown Terre Haute. J Gumbo's is under new ownership. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The menu offers authentic Louisiana specialties. You can stop in for lunch Monday thru Thursday and...
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
Paxton man’s body recovered in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park and Lake for reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Sullivan […]
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
WTHI
Annual Casey Popcorn Festival underway
35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois. The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Westville Labor Day Parade Photo Gallery
A Huge crowd on hand for the 2022 Labor Day Parade in Westville. If we took your picture, you can find it here. Click the picture to see the full size image on your PC, or swipe on your phone.
myradiolink.com
Marshall Autumn Fest 2022
The Marshall Autumn Fest is an annual event held in Marshall, IL on the courthouse square. For 2022 the dates are Sept 16-18th. It is the third weekend every year! There will be food vendors, arts and crafts booths, a cake walk, live music/entertainment all weekend, a parade on Saturday at 11:00, kids activities, and a car, truck, and motorcycle show on Sunday!
Man shot early Saturday morning in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his […]
WTHI
Few details as THPD executes search warrant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
A Special Response team was executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. on Monday evening.
WTHI
Three arrested in Greene County in connection to a burglary investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in Greene County after police served a search warrant at a Bloomfield home. It happened Friday morning at a home on Iron Mountain Road. Police started their investigation after a burglary in Bloomfield on August 30. While police were searching the...
Services announced for Allendale couple killed in explosion
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Services have been announced for a couple killed in an Allendale explosion. Officials with Keepes Funeral Home say visitation will happen on September 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wabash Presbyterian Church, located at 11188 N 2300 Blvd, in Allendale. Keepes Funeral Home says funeral Services for Kevin […]
The Little Italy Festival returns
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member Anna Hollowell has been apart of […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified
(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
