VFW food distribution set for Friday
VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
A Life Lived: Gladys Burrough touched many lives by her Christian living
In Ecclesiastes 9:10 we are told: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.”. Gladys Burrough found joy in doing for others. She was a people person, who enjoyed being with people, both young and old. Until she became disabled, Gladys worked in the nursery at Biltmore Baptist Church and taught the small children. She was also church pianist for a number of years. Growing up, she attended Northside Baptist Church. She also often attended church with her husband, Carl, at First Christian Church, Elizabethton. Faith and worship were an important part of Gladys’ life. It was the reason behind so many things she did.
First Baptist Elizabethton hosts Scout Troop 516 Court of Honor
On Monday and Tuesday evenings of last week, Scout Troop 516 held its fall Court of Honor at First Baptist Church in Elizabethton. The event is to formally recognize both Scouts and Cubs Scouts who have advanced to the next rank, or who have earned merit badges over the summer months.
Elizabethton students bring home a harvest of blue ribbons
Nearly 40 Elizabethton High School FFA members competed in the District Beef Evaluation contest at the Appalachian Fair in Gray in August. The contest hosted over 144 individuals and 44 teams from across the region. Students placed classes of steers, heifers, and brood cows into ranking order — judging them...
Correction
A night of praise and worship will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Roan Park Baptist Church. The service will feature the Elizabethton First Baptist Church Choir and Praise Team. Roan Park Baptist is located on 106 Heaton Creek Road, Hwy. 143 in Roan Mountain. Roy...
Fall is in the air
If spiders and their webs predict the weather, Butler resident Janie Reece should have a pretty good idea of what the upcoming fall and winter seasons may be like — based on this masterpiece she photographed on her front porch. For many years farmers and others have depended on...
Sheriff: Remains likely those of missing Elizabethton woman; husband sought for questioning
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Carter County woman reported missing in August, as the search continues for her husband, who has not been since her disappearance. Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said Tuesday that the remains discovered in a burnt vehicle on Dry Branch Road on...
Fraley, department prep for jail inspection on Friday
Certification of the Carter County Detention Center hangs in the balance on Friday as inspectors from the Tennessee Corrections Institute return for a follow-up inspection. The TCI inspected the jail facility on July 13, citing shortfalls and failures in seven key categories, ranging from maintenance issues to lack of training and staffing.
Youth league football in full force
Citizens Bank Stadium was packed with a full schedule of youth league football with Cheerleaders, flag and tackle football players showing off their skills at Elizabethton High School on Saturday.
Attention to small details pivotal for Warrior success
It will be an old school rivalry Friday night on Warrior Hill when the Unicoi County Blue Devils come calling for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. When looking at the previous two games the Warriors have played, it doesn’t appear that the Blue Devils have much to worry about but Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett had a different take on the outcomes of the contests against Chuckey Doak and South Greene.
Carter County clash as Cloudland visits Hampton
For the second consecutive week the Cloudland Highlanders will take on a 2A powerhouse as they travel to J.C. Campbell Stadium to take on the number one ranked Hampton Bulldogs. It will be an uphill battle as the ‘Landers have not defeated the ‘Dogs since 2017-18 and endured 14 consecutive losses from 2004 to 2017.
Fumbles, flags, mistakes, Rangers must overcome to beat Twin Springs
Last week what I thought was a highly favored Unaka team took a spanking on their home field. I also thought Happy Valley would beat South Greene and Cloudland would beat Rockwood, especially at home also. Sometimes home-field advantage just doesn’t mean much if you fumble the ball, make too many mistakes and see too many yellow flags fly in your opponent’s favor. Don’t matter how hard you work in practice and what you work on, sometimes its just not to be. Covering the Happy Valley game last week, although they had a rough first two periods, they were only down 13 at the half and would get the ball to start the third quarter. So in just a play or two they could be within one score of taking the lead.
Bucs move to No. 9 in Stats Perform Top 25 Poll
JOHNSON CITY – It’s a new week and a new ranking for the ETSU football team. Following their 44-7 season-opening win over Mars Hill, the Buccaneers moved up to No. 9 in the latest Stats Perform Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday. ETSU, who entered the...
Cyclones hungry for first win after 0-2 start
There was a buzz in the stands late in Friday’s game against Greeneville about the lack of offensive production from the Cyclones and while many fans are starting to get a little panicked about the Cyclones start, that doesn’t mean that the coaching staff and players aren’t working hard to get the ship turned around.
