Last week what I thought was a highly favored Unaka team took a spanking on their home field. I also thought Happy Valley would beat South Greene and Cloudland would beat Rockwood, especially at home also. Sometimes home-field advantage just doesn’t mean much if you fumble the ball, make too many mistakes and see too many yellow flags fly in your opponent’s favor. Don’t matter how hard you work in practice and what you work on, sometimes its just not to be. Covering the Happy Valley game last week, although they had a rough first two periods, they were only down 13 at the half and would get the ball to start the third quarter. So in just a play or two they could be within one score of taking the lead.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO