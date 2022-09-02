ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenly, NC

Comments / 61

steve
3d ago

All the comments so far are claiming it because everyone on the police force is racist even though there is no mention of that being the problem, not even by the woman that got fired. Maybe those who cry racism all the time should look in a mirror to see the real racist.

Reply(5)
30
ChinaJoe&WilliesHo
3d ago

Why was she released from the last few places? NC is a work at will state so, if it doesn't work out, sorry. My issue is, there is no disclosure as to what actions she took or policies implemented, or conversations had, that created the "hostile work environment". Whereare the policies and emails?

Reply(2)
15
Tabitha Anderson
3d ago

wooow!!!!.smh I would leave that place whether I'm black or white it's about to get ugly with all type of crap going on in that town all due to the fact of the color of someone skin ...smdh..

Reply(3)
12
 

