Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
How many seats would Bears' proposed Arlington Heights stadium have?
At this point, the expectation is the Chicago Bears will be moving to the suburbs to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The city of Chicago is doing everything it can to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, but it seems like a long shot. The Bears will unveil...
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, over/under
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Packers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -125 on the money line in the game, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. ...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls' Rookie Dalen Terry Is A Savage
Chicago Bulls' rookie Dalen Terry has quite the personality about him. He's confident, hard-working, and just seems to be an all-around funny dude. Terry has also popped up just about everywhere this offseason after the Bulls selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Terry has played in the...
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?
The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox. ...
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, over/under
The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11. The 49ers are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. San Francisco is -340 on the money line in the game, which will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago. ...
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families. On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
A few months ago I published an article about Chicago City, highlighting that I would visit it for the first time. This is the article: Visiting Chicago for the first time—What to know and where to go.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
White Sox’s Cease Loses No-Hitter With One Out to Go
A blowout win over Minnesota ended in bittersweet fashion for Chicago on Saturday night.
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
