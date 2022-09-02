Read full article on original website
Hypnotic Photos, Gigantic Lens: Canon RF 800mm F5.6 L Review
Extreme telephotos aren’t easy to find. A reach like 800mm was just a dream when full frame mirrorless cameras first started trickling out. But the new Canon RF 800mm f5.6 L IS USM changes that, bringing a big reach to the eye-AF-equipped bodies like the EOS R3. If the reach doesn’t impress, the stabilization will. With 4.5 stops of stabilization, it’s possible to actually make photographs with this giant lens handheld.
Godox Lux Junior Review. One of the Best Flashes We’ve Used
Years ago, Fujifilm made a small flash for photographers that folks didn’t purchase because it was too weak. There was demand for one when doing street photography, but for years the modern camera industry didn’t have anything to offer. Then Godox launched the Lux Junior: a small flash designed for street photography and a bunch of other uses. The Godox Lux Junior has a retro design and a fairly simple interface to use. And best of all, it’s powerful enough.
Finally! New Sigma 20mm F1.4 DG DN Art Is Made for Mirrorless
Sigma’s Art series primes are favored by photographers who love the mix of sharpness and punchy, saturated colors. But, now, one of the series’ most iconic DSLR lenses is finally making its way into the mirrorless world. The Sigma 20mm f1.4 DG DN Art brings the company’s DSLR prime into mirrorless, launching with the option for E-Mount or L-Mount. While these mounts have other wide-angle options, like the DSLR version, Sigma is once again the only 20mm f1.4 full-frame lens available.
OM System 12-40mm F2.8 Pro II Review: The New Workhorse?
In 2013, we reviewed the Olympus 12-40mm f2.8 PRO lens. Nearly a decade later, the company has introduced the OM System 12-40mm f2.8 Pro II. In terms of specs and usability, not a lot has changed. It’s around the same weight, still has the same aperture blades, and retains many of the same specs as the original lens. What’s different? Honestly, it doesn’t seem like much. However, it’s now insanely weather resistant and feels like it focuses much faster.
These Tamron Lenses for Bird Photography Have a Nice Rebate
Birding season is about to come to a fascinating turn! And to make the most of it, you should grab a Tamron lens like the 150-500mm or the 70-300mm that we’ve reviewed. Take a look for yourself! If you’re searching for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
Nikon Z 24-120mm F4 S Review: Consistently Reliable Results
Nikon’s Z 24-70mm f4 S kit lens was one of their surprise performers. No one really expected this kind of sharpness and image quality from a kit lens. It was an affordable option over their 2.8 offering, giving many users an excellent entry into the Nikon mirrorless family. The Nikon Z 24-120mm f4 S has impressive image qualities, and the body handling remains quite similar. It adds macro capabilities, an L-Fn button, a dedicated manual focus ring, and an extra 50mm reach. All this for just $100 more than the 24-70mm f4 S.
The Canon EOS R5 is Amazing at Bird Photography
We issued another update to our Canon EOS R5 review recently. This time around, we decided to push the limits of what it was said to be able to do. When we typically see photos of birds and animals, they’re stagnant. But the Canon EOS R5 has animal AI detection that is seriously amazing to us. So we set up a test to see how well it could track birds doing something pretty unpredictable: fighting over food. And as you’ll see in our Canon EOS R5 review update, it did a pretty incredible job.
Is the Fujifilm X-H2s Finally Fast Enough? First Impressions
Fujifilm is well-loved for the colors coming from the X-Trans sensors and film-inspired profiles. But, the brand has lagged behind in terms of the smart autofocus and fast burst speeds coming from Canon, Sony, OM SYSTEM, and Nikon flagships. The Fujifilm X-H2s aims to fix that, finally bringing animal eye AF, vehicle detection, a 40 fps burst with continuous autofocus, and a no blackout viewfinder.
Our Canon EOS R5 Review Update Has Fascinating Feedback
There aren’t many cameras I’ve seen generate as much internet hate as the Canon EOS R5. A ton of it came from the Sony audience. I’ve been using the camera for years, and it’s incredible. In some ways, I find it better than the Sony a1. And the EOS R5 continues to get updates via firmware. So we’ve included notes from our Canon EOS R5 review update for you after the jump.
The Best Full Frame Cameras for Bird Photography Under $3,000
If you’re looking for cameras for bird photography, you should consider full-frame. Sure, APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras also do fantastic jobs, but full-frame lets you do so much more than just bird photography. We dove into our reviews index to see what’s on the market. Here are the best full-frame cameras for bird photography under $3,000.
The Best Nikon Lenses for Beginners Under $700
If you’re a Nikon camera owner who is just getting into photography, we want to congratulate you. You’re jumping into a hobby that so any photographers really know and love. It’s brought them tons of mental health benefits, and they’ve also made beautiful photos they’re really proud of. If you want to take things further, you should reach for the best Nikon lenses for beginners. And lucky for you, we’ve rounded them up in this post for Nikon Z camera users. Take a look!
Bought Your First Camera? The Best Tips in a 3 Minute Read
If you’re buying your first camera, then congratulations! It’s time to look at some of the essential things you need. And we’ll do that as quickly as possible in this short blog post for you. Take a look!. Subscribers get some sweet perks and are automatically entered...
Why the Canon R5 Firmware Is Amazing So Far
Long-time Canon users have probably noticed a shift in the brand strategy as of late, especially when it comes to Canon firmware updates. Dear old Canon has sometimes left a bitter taste in peoples’ mouths with repeated launches of products aimed at a specific market segment while ensuring it will never compete or cannibalize another segment. It was challenging to get a perfect all-arounder as most popular features tended to come at the expense of others. They wanted you to get multiple pieces of equipment instead of just one. But the Canon R5 Firmware updates are showing us something different.
The Canon EOS R7 Has a Feature We’ve Wanted for a While
There isn’t really a whole lot that the Canon EOS R7 got recently. But what has happened is surely worth noting. First off, the biggest update to the Canon EOS R7 in the recent firmware release has to do with cloud processing of images. That’s all that we know of. However, we’re actually more excited by the fact that Canon is finally doing something we’ve wanted for a long time.
Stop Down For Better Results. TTArtisan 50mm F2 Review
It’s not quite a pancake lens, but the TTArtisan 50mm f2 lens is almost compact enough to be called one. A little bigger than an artisanal macaron, the lens doesn’t feel cheap in any way to hold. With a full metal body and clicked aperture ring, you’d be surprised to know that the lens retails for less than $80. But can it perform as well as it looks and feels?
These Canon EF Lenses Would Be Amazing as RF Lenses
There are some Canon EF lenses that should really make a comeback in RF lens format. While they’ve trailed behind much of the competition for the past couple of years, they are still good. Now that every lens manufacturer makes the same lenses, it’s time for something different. And we think there are specific pieces of glass that would stand out a lot from the rest if they made a return. So we’re going to list a few that we really want to see get new life as Canon RF lenses.
Haida M10 II Filter System Review. Make Stunning Photos
There aren’t a lot of ways to really impress photographers about lens filters. Most of them would rather just work on the images in post-production. But others really like seeing what filters do for them. However, they’re at times a pretty expensive part of the photography hobby. And the Haida M10 II surely isn’t an exception to that rule. However, you’re getting arguably some of the best filters you can get your hands on. In fact, I think it’s fair to call Haida the Rolls Royce of filter companies.
Your Phone’s Camera Can’t: Photographing Sports Like Professional Photographers
If there is something that your smartphone definitely can’t photograph well, it’s sports. Sports photography is the passion of so many people. Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis regularly documents her kids playing sports. And we know that lots of you want to share those incredible snippets of action on social media. So if you want to seriously get into photographing sports, just know that your phone just isn’t going to cut it.
The New Leica D-Lux 7 “A BATHING APE X STASH” Is Really Gorgeous
Quite literally, the staff brings up Leica cameras every week in our chat. We’re in awe of their lenses and their cameras. And at the age of 35, when I want more nice things that last, the new Leica D-Lux 7 “A BATHING APE X STASH” edition beckons me. Perhaps it’s the fact that it reminds me a ton of the graffiti I grew up with around NY, as I didn’t see Street Art until I was a grown man! And while I’m not usually a fan of camo-print, we have to admit it’s pretty gorgeous on this camera.
It Will Make You Nostalgic: Godox Lux Senior Flash Review
If you’re someone who began their photography with digital cameras, we can safely say you’ve probably never used a flash that looks like this. With a precise aim to be an eye-catching conversation starter, the Godox Lux Senior is a pocket-sized flash that looks great when opened up. It can be a bit daunting to use for beginners, but I doubt this product is aimed at them. You need to work within and around the flash’s limitations to get the best out of it. Overall, it’s probably something you’d use for the joy of challenging yourself than as a professional accessory.
