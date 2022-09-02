ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Atlanta officers dive into lake to capture fleeing suspect

By Matt Bruce - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Rao1_0hg4E49g00

Atlanta police officers took to land, air and sea recently to catch a suspected car thief who was determined to elude arrest.

Jetarvius Qmon “Tank” Thompson, a 20-year-old Atlanta man, led officers on a chase in a stolen car Aug. 25 that ended with police arresting him as he tried to swim across Tatum Lake, officials said.

He was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, obstruction, theft by receiving stolen vehicle, driving while unlicensed and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Police on Thursday released aerial footage from the department’s Aviation helicopter, which tracked Thompson as he tried to escape officers pursuing him on the ground.

Fulton County court records show Thompson is a murder suspect in a 2017 homicide and was released from jail earlier this year. He was out on bond when he led police on the chase last week.

https://twitter.com/Atlanta_Police/status/1565465085300146177

According to authorities, officers spotted Thompson driving a black Dodge Charger around 7:40 p.m. The car had been reported stolen from Atlanta a day prior, which sparked the chase, according to police.

Thompson managed to elude several officers near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, officials said. But the police helicopter got involved in the pursuit and followed him as he fled.

At some point, Thompson is seen on the video jumping out of the car and running into woods behind some houses. Moments later, he dove into the lake and began swimming across in an attempt to evade two officers.

“Seeing this, the officers quickly removed their duty belts and promptly jumped into the lake, and continued their pursuit of the suspect,” police said.

They were able to detain Thompson before he reached the shore on the other side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mm7HG_0hg4E49g00

Credit: Fulton County Clerk of the Superior Court

In October 2017, Thompson was arrested on the murder charges. He and a Lithonia man, Freddie Lewis Walker, were indicted in May 2018.

Court documents indicate Walker pleaded to lesser charges, including voluntary manslaughter, participation in criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Thompson is still awaiting trial in that case. He was released from jail on a $680,000 pre-trial bond Feb. 26, Fulton County online records show. In a court motion, Thompson and Walker both claimed they were acting in self-defense. There no other details immediately available.

Thompson also had a warrant for a slate of charges, including cruelty to children, that resulted from a March 24 incident. According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Chevy Camaro with a child in the car. He eventually crashed into an 18-wheeler on the I-85 South on-ramp from I-285 in Fulton County before escaping, police alleged in the warrant. Officers said they found a stolen rifle inside the car.

“This was yet another significant arrest by team APD,” police said Thursday. “The city is safer with this dangerous suspect off the streets.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for prowler suspect caught on doorbell camera

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera after allegedly trying to break into a woman's home. Officials say on Aug. 7, officers responded to a call about a possible prowler at the home on the 1600 block of Waysome Way NW.
ATLANTA, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Lewis
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Hearing set for former APD officer James Burns in murder case

ATLANTA — The murder case against a former Atlanta Police officer is now slowly moving forward after the Georgia Supreme Court resolved a longstanding issue in the case earlier this year. James Burns is charged with murder in the 2016 police shooting of Caine Rogers, and whether the indictment...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Murder#Swimming#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
49K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy