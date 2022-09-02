Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police on Monday said convicted felon Travis Collier is facing weapons charges following an investigation into a June 18th shooting on North Street. Collier, 34, was also charged with assault and illegal weapons possession after police said he carried out the August 11 double shooting at a birthday party on Child Street. Police announced those charges on August 19. The two victims, both women in their 20s, survived after being hospitalized.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO