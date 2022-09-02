ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
Neighbors surprised after man killed in Suwanee front yard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are back in the Ridge Oak neighborhood in Suwanee, hunting down leads for who killed a man in his front yard. “To me, it just looked like he’d fallen and didn’t have his shoes on, which is strange,” said neighbor John Villedrouin.
Atlanta police searching for prowler suspect caught on doorbell camera

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera after allegedly trying to break into a woman's home. Officials say on Aug. 7, officers responded to a call about a possible prowler at the home on the 1600 block of Waysome Way NW.
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
Hearing set for former APD officer James Burns in murder case

ATLANTA — The murder case against a former Atlanta Police officer is now slowly moving forward after the Georgia Supreme Court resolved a longstanding issue in the case earlier this year. James Burns is charged with murder in the 2016 police shooting of Caine Rogers, and whether the indictment...
