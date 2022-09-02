Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Family of surviving Midtown shooting victim reacts to Atlanta Medical Center closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man critically injured in a Midtown triple shooting wants leaders to reevaluate the decision to close Atlanta Medical Center, where a loving father and husband fight for his life. Mike Horne is the only victim who survived a triple shooting in Midtown...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Single Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash that killed a person on Interstate 85 on Sunday night. Atlanta Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports that [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
newyorkbeacon.com
Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes
The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Neighbors surprised after man killed in Suwanee front yard
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are back in the Ridge Oak neighborhood in Suwanee, hunting down leads for who killed a man in his front yard. “To me, it just looked like he’d fallen and didn’t have his shoes on, which is strange,” said neighbor John Villedrouin.
Street racers hold up traffic at intersection in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 50 cars held up traffic overnight in Clayton County. An 11Alive producer came across the drivers blocking Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. People could be seen standing in the street as they watched cars doing donuts. Once the group heard sirens,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for prowler suspect caught on doorbell camera
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera after allegedly trying to break into a woman's home. Officials say on Aug. 7, officers responded to a call about a possible prowler at the home on the 1600 block of Waysome Way NW.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police: Man killed in shooting at College Park gas station over 'act of jealousy'
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station Monday morning in College Park, according to police. The motive -- police said -- appears to stem from "an act of jealousy." In a news release, College Park Police said they were called to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
7-year-old hit, killed on busy Clayton County highway raises concerns among parents in the area
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Investigators are desperately looking for leads regarding the deadly hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl. It happened early Sunday morning on Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Investigators believe the child was struck sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
A person riding in a car got out of the vehicle after it crashed, then was fatally struck by another car Sunday night on...
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a woman was killed in the crash. The woman was in her SUV when she crashed into [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
fox29.com
Atlanta Popeyes calls police on student trying to buy homeless man food
ATLANTA - A Georgia State University student says workers at an Atlanta Popeyes called the police on her after she tried to buy food for a man experiencing homelessness. Video of the whole ordeal has been seen by more than 5 million people on TikTok. GSU senior Jo Ortega told...
Police: 42-year-old man missing, last seen at Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Atlanta man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police said Lamarcus Turner was last seen at 942 Washington St. Turner, 5′7, was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and...
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Hearing set for former APD officer James Burns in murder case
ATLANTA — The murder case against a former Atlanta Police officer is now slowly moving forward after the Georgia Supreme Court resolved a longstanding issue in the case earlier this year. James Burns is charged with murder in the 2016 police shooting of Caine Rogers, and whether the indictment...
CBS 46
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
Police: Car crash victim hit, killed after climbing over dividing wall onto I-75
ATLANTA — One person involved in a single car crash on Interstate 85 died after police said the person attempted to climb over the dividing wall of the interstate. WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. showed live pictures of the crash investigative near I-75 and I-85 at Cleveland Avenue. Later...
Comments / 3