Eugene, OR

CBS 46

The Bulldogs crush the Ducks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs started their 2022 season with a win over #11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stetson Bennett and his offense were as explosive as ever. He had a career day. He threw for a career-high 368 yards. He threw two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

No 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start, beats Ga Tech 41-10

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - DJ Uiagalelei threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets kept it closer than expected much of the way. But they couldn’t overcome...
CLEMSON, SC
CBS 46

Neighbors surprised after man killed in Suwanee front yard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are back in the Ridge Oak neighborhood in Suwanee, hunting down leads for who killed a man in his front yard. “To me, it just looked like he’d fallen and didn’t have his shoes on, which is strange,” said neighbor John Villedrouin.
SUWANEE, GA
CBS 46

Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
HALL COUNTY, GA
