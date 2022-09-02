Read full article on original website
The Bulldogs crush the Ducks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs started their 2022 season with a win over #11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stetson Bennett and his offense were as explosive as ever. He had a career day. He threw for a career-high 368 yards. He threw two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.
No 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start, beats Ga Tech 41-10
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - DJ Uiagalelei threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets kept it closer than expected much of the way. But they couldn’t overcome...
Neighbors surprised after man killed in Suwanee front yard
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are back in the Ridge Oak neighborhood in Suwanee, hunting down leads for who killed a man in his front yard. “To me, it just looked like he’d fallen and didn’t have his shoes on, which is strange,” said neighbor John Villedrouin.
Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
