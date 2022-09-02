Jane Fonda says she is in chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Jane Fonda attends a special event for the television series Grace and Frankie in Los Angeles in April.

Jane Fonda has revealed she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and that she has started chemotherapy treatment.

The veteran American actor, 84, revealed the news on Instagram, explaining it is a “very treatable cancer”, for which she feels “very lucky”.

She used the announcement to raise the issue of how many Americans “don’t have access to quality healthcare” due to insurance troubles and discussed the effects fossil fuels can have on people’s health.

In the post, she said: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. Eighty per cent of people survive, so I feel very lucky.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality healthcare I am receiving, and this is not right.

“We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based.”