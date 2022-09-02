Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fakes’ On Netflix, Where Two Teens Accidentally Create A Massive Fake ID Ring — And One Pays The Price

The things TV high schoolers are up to…. they’re either obsessed with drinking, taking drugs, having sex, or any combo of the three. But that obsession leads to funny concepts, like two teens who almost accidentally create one of the largest fake ID operations in North America. That’s the premise of a new Canadian teen comedy.

FAKES : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: “Some of this actually happened…. But, like, legally, we made it up.” Then we see scenes of a house party interspersed with a fake-ID manufacturing setup.

The Gist: Somehow two teens, best friends Zoe Christensen (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca Li (Jennifer Tong) managed to build one of the largest fake-ID rings in North America at the point where we see them at this party, in a dope house, wearing expensive clothes. That’s when the feds come in and bust them both.

Going back to “before shit got fucked,” Zoe is a bookish short who made herself a fake student ID for the local college so she could check out books from the local library. She gets a call from Becca to drive her home from a party; we find out from Zoe breaking the fourth wall that they’ve been best friends since they were six, though they seem to be complete opposites now. A completely drunk Becca got her fake ID confiscated, and on the drive home, she admires the workmanship of Zoe’s fake student ID.

This is when an idea is hatched — Zoe turns to the audience and says, “See? Her idea.” — that Zoe can print Becca a new fake ID. It seems to be relatively easy to do, and when Zoe brings a sample to Becca the next day (while holding a birdhouse), Becca thinks this can really be something. So Zoe lays out exactly what she did to print it out, claiming any internet-savvy five-year-old could do it. Sometime later, Becca introduces Zoe to a dude named Tryst (Richard Harmon), who can move out large quantities of fake IDs, and the two of them could split the low-three-figure profit after he takes his cut.

But then we cut to Zoe in a prison jumpsuit, because that’s where she ended up after getting busted. Is that where Becca is too?

Photo: DAVID ASTORGA/Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Fakes has the tone and pacing of other recentish teen shows like Awkward , but the criminal enterprise aspect of the show makes it feel more like How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) .

Our Take: David Turko, the creator of Fakes , took a couple of smart approaches to make the show smarter and funnier than expected. For one, he starts with Zoe and Becca getting busted. So we know how this ends. Second, he starts the series with an episode from each friend’s perspective.

Sure, the Rashomon gambit has been done to death. But what Turko is doing with it is not only contrasting the two friends’ personalities and how they see themselves in this story, but the fact that their social circumstances were the determining factor that sent one to prison and the other to… an estate, from what we see in the last scene.

Baranac and Li really sell Zoe and Becca’s friendship, because on the surface it doesn’t look like it makes any sense. How does this rich kid whose domineering father tends to cheat on her constantly-travelling mother able to connect with the bookish girl who likes to wear bulky coats everywhere and whose brother just comes home to steal the cash her mom has saved in a tin? Even their motivations for getting into the fake ID business are vastly different: Zoe thinks the money will help her family, and Becca wants to party her loneliness away.

But the first two episodes show how the friends see each other and themselves, and it’s a good way to show the beginning of this process, that takes them from regular high-schoolers to lounging around a very expensive house, in charge of a massive fake ID ring.

The fourth-wall-breaking device can be annoying, but it’s pulled off with enough subtlety to not be intrusive. That helps when you realize the device will be there for the entire series’ run.

Sex and Skin: Nothing in the first two episodes.

Parting Shot: Becca, on a horse standing next to a butler says, “Wait, fuck that. She’s full of shit. This is what really happened.”

Sleeper Star: Harmon is basically the third lead of the show, and as we see in the second episode, the relaxed Tryst’s surprising initiative is what’s going to get the ball rolling on this whole thing to begin with.

Most Pilot-y Line: From her prison cell, Zoe says that life “Isn’t like Orange Is The New Black. Although, full disclosure: I actually haven’t seen that show. Everyone here is so obsessed with it. I dunno; it’s a little meta for me.” We always wonder, when Netflix shows mention other Netflix shows, they’re doing so because the writers organically came up with the line, they’re kissing up to their red-toned overlords, or it was a result of purposeful product placement.

Will you stream or skip the Canadian teen comedy series #Fakes on @netflix ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) September 4, 2022

Our Call: STREAM IT. Because of the smart way the series was set up, as well as two leads who seem to sell a very unlikely friendship, Fakes is not nearly as annoying or improbable as it may seem on the surface. And that, believe it or not, is a high compliment for a show like this.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.