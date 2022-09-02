ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cuttputlli’ on Hulu, a Strangely Hilarious and Violent Hindi Serial Killer Thriller

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCUdw_0hg4DgNi00

Now on Hulu, loony serial-killer thriller Cuttputlli (translation: Puppet ) is a Hindi-language remake of the 2018 Tamil/Kollywood film Ratsasan (translation: Demon ), about a wannabe filmmaker who becomes a cop and ends up tracking a series of gruesome murders. “Loony” doesn’t even begin to describe Cuttputlli , which smooshes together tones and genres willy-nilly and throws in a bonkers musical-dance sequence at the halfway point, a component of Indian cinema I’m not sure I’ll ever acclimate to (which might be a good thing). Love or hate this movie, you can’t say it isn’t entertaining.
CUTTPUTLLI : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: Arjan Sethi (Akshay Kumar) has a Wall o’ Serial Killers in his apartment. You know – news clippings, photos and artifacts of brutality that no sane person would want to see first thing and last thing every day. His latest addition to the lovely murder collage is an article about a teenage girl’s slaying, complete with a photo of the corpse’s face, slashed up with an eye gouged out. Can they even put photos like that in newspapers? Jeezoman. Oof. There’s a good reason for Arjan’s obsession: He’s written a thriller screenplay and is shopping it around to producers. One wants him to rewrite it as a comedy. Another says, “Let’s avoid the murder angle. Why don’t you add some wholesome family emotion?” and Arjan immediately gets up and walks out. As he should.

With his filmmaking prospects quickly fading and his bank account dwindling, Arjan decides to follow in his late father’s footsteps and become a cop in the mountain town of Kasauli. He participates in a montage where he runs and jumps on obstacle courses and whatnot, followed by a graduation ceremony. His first day on the job, he’s ordered to use a baton to beat a confession out of a suspect, and is chastised by his boss (Sargun Mehta) when he acts like a normal compassionate human being and blanches at such sadistic violence. Meanwhile, we see a teenage girl lured to a person in a blue van. She’s SNATCH’D and in her stead is a gift box with a doll’s head inside, its face cut up and its eye gouged out.

Hmm. Are you connecting the dots here? Arjan definitely is, but the other cops aren’t – other cops who haven’t spent years staring at pictures of mutilated bodies and memorizing John Wayne Gacy’s favorite snack foods or whatever. So Arjan is outed as an expert on relevant subject matter, and goes from being a total wuss who won’t even torture people to the lead inspector on a high-profile serial killer case. Arjan isn’t a total weirdo, however – we see him bend over to tie a pregnant woman’s shoelace, like a total sweetheart. He also dotes on his niece, and through her he meets Divya (Rakul Preet Singh), a real looker of a schoolteacher who inspires slo-mo shots and rom-com music right smack in the middle of a movie about gruesome slaughter and the unknowable dark nature of humanity. Meanwhile, Arjan’s niece ends up in a different school with a math teacher who’s quite the ultracreep, a real bag of donkey turds who physically and psychologically abuses his students. Could he be the serial killer? NO SPOILERS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSK39_0hg4DgNi00
Photo: Hulu

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Cuttputlli is like Seven (or maybe more accurately a second/third-tier 1990s thriller like The Bone Collector or Kiss the Girls ) if it was a Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker production. Call it The Kentucky Fried Serial Killer Movie !

Performance Worth Watching: Kumar is a Hindi-film veteran who does his best with a bland character and jumps through this screenplay’s increasingly ludicrous hoops like a true pro.

Memorable Dialogue: This is what passes for flirtatious dialogue in Cuttputlli (although there might be something lost in translation):

Arjan: Can I get you a drink? Soft drink?

Divya: I don’t drink soft.

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: Considering how the Arjan character is given dubious “advice” about inserting comedy and family-friendly crud into his hardcore-murder movie script and then finds himself in a movie with comedy and family-friendly crud haphazardly crammed into it, I’m not 100 percent certain Cuttputlli isn’t a full-on spoof of the serial-killer genre. It’s all but impossible to take seriously, evident by: The comical idiocy of the police. The musical sequence that makes Kumar look like Pitbull. The towering pile of plot contrivances. The OTT-absurd killer, who makes a Scooby-Doo villain look like Norman Bates. The big final chase and confrontation, which reaches a level of hysteria that must be the result of derangement, genius or a combination of both.

Whether the comedy is intentional or not is beside the point. Laughter is inevitable. The plot is chock-full of twists and red herrings, all telegraphed way ahead of time. The film’s portrayal of violence is so bizarre – grisly closeups of maimed children, casual police brutality, Arjan kicking a suspect in the testicles over and over and over again – it’s either cluelessly tasteless or deeply parodic. Is Cuttputlli a satire of police ineptitude? Our fascination with violence and exploitation in movies? A weary and worn-out genre? It has to be. Has to be.

Will you stream or skip the strangely hilarious and violent serial killer thriller #Cuttputlli on @hulu ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) September 4, 2022

Our Call: STREAM IT. Intent is wholly beside the point – Cuttputlli is weird and outrageous.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
geekspin

The 5 best Netflix horror movies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re just about to create your watchlist for the spookiest season of the year, then you may want to take a look at our short list of best Netflix horror movies. In addition to its original horror films, Netflix is also...
MOVIES
Tyla

Netflix viewers obsessed with ‘wild’ new psychological thriller

If you're looking for a new Netflix thriller to get your teeth into this weekend, then look no further. Netflix viewers are obsessed with Echoes - a new psychological thriller which recently dropped on the streaming platform. You can watch the trailer for Echoes below:. Currently number one on the...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Collider

The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story

Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akshay Kumar
Person
Pitbull
Person
Sargun Mehta
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Original Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10

There's a new leader atop Netflix's daily streaming charts. For most of the summer, the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has been dominated by Stranger Things, as the beloved sci-fi series broke records left and right. Other big hits like The Sandman, Never Have I Ever, and Virgin River also enjoyed runs as the number one show on Netflix over the last few weeks. Now, another series joins the ranks, taking over the Netflix Top 10 and establishing itself as the streaming service's latest hit.
TV SHOWS
HOLAUSA

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Sep 2

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot

Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Over And Over And Over#Serial Killers#Hindi#Tamil Kollywood#Indian
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Came By’ on Netflix, a Sturdy Serial Killer-Thriller That’s as Silly as it is Socially Conscious

Netflix film I Came By stars Hugh Bonneville as a top-shelf upper-crust grade-A supercreep who loves Rick and Morty, which I found rather offensive. NOT ALL RICK AND MORTY UBERFANS ARE SERIAL KILLERS. Just need to make that clear. We didn’t all stand in line for szechuan sauce. Anyway. Director Babak Anvari’s thriller is otherwise a pretty grim affair anchored by the ever-underrated Kelly MacDonald, 1917’s George MacKay and the less-recognizable Percelle Ascott, who might just give the most-memorable performance in this oft-watchable, just as oft-improbable movie that slides ideas about privilege and race in with many of the usual genre tropes.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hellraiser: New Look at Pinhead in Hulu Reboot Released

As fans wait for a full-length trailer for the upcoming and unsettling experience, USA Today has released a new look at Hulu's Hellraiser featuring Jamie Clayton as the iconic "Pinhead" villain. Back in 1987, the first adaptation of Clive Barker's short story "The Hellbound Heart" was unleashed, which featured Doug Bradley as the main Cenobite demon. With Bradley going on to reprise the role in seven sequels, part of what has fans so excited about this new take on the material is having a female performer take on the role, which actually falls more in line with the source material than previous incarnations of the character. You can check out the new look at Pinhead in the photo below before the new Hellraiser hits Hulu on October 7th.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

First Images of Hulu's Hellraiser Revealed

It’s official – Hellraiser has revealed its first look at the new Pinhead. Based on the 1987 horror classic, Hellraiser acts as a “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s legendary horror franchise… and with it, comes a new take on the classic monster. A twist on...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Netflix Reveals Slate of New Horror Movies and Shows for Fall 2022, Including ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Midnight Club’

If you’re looking for a fright this fall, Netflix has you covered. The streamer has unveiled its “Netflix and Chills” slate of new horror movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October and beyond. This includes films like the witchy “The School for Good and Evil,” which debuts Oct. 19 and stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. There’s also Tim Burton’s TV series “Wednesday,” which doesn’t yet have a release date but is a series-long spin on the Addams Family daughter starring Jenna Ortega.
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu in September 2022

Looking for something new to watch on Hulu? The so-called streaming wars have ensured a constant content churn that makes it just about dang near impossible to keep up with what’s streaming where. Not to worry. To help cut through the endless scroll, we’ve assembled a list of seven...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘Fakes’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix’s teen crime comedy Fakes, which premiered on September 2, is a wild ride that will leave you wanting more. The Vancouver-based series was created by David Turko and follows two best friends, Zoe Christensen (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca Li (Jennifer Tong). After getting into business with an older dealer Tryst (Richard Harmon), the teens accidentally start one of North America’s largest fake ID operations and soon find themselves in way over their heads.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy