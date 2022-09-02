Read full article on original website
Meaghan Mackey joins WESH 2 News as First Warning Traffic anchor and transportation reporter
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 News has announced that Meaghan Mackey will join the Sunrise team as the First Warning Traffic Anchor and Transportation Reporter. She will provide traffic reports Monday – Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. during WESH 2 News Sunrise on both WESH 2 and CW18.
Florida tourism continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels
Rising air fares and a summer of high gas prices have done little to slow the upward surge of tourism traffic to central Florida. That's a plus for the million and a half people in the Sunshine State who work in our top industry. Some of the credit may go to a major marketing ad blitz.
Shocking picture shows alligator strapped to the back of SUV in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. Scroll down to see picture. A shocking image on social media appears to show an alligator strapped to the tailgate of an SUV in Brevard County. Karen Kress tells WESH 2 she took the photograph on Sept....
Volusia County beach officials prepare for big crowds during Labor Day weekend
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many are likely celebrating the long Labor Day weekend with cookouts, pool parties or a beach day. In Volusia County, the surf has kicked up a bit, so it's all eyes on the water because of rip currents. "We have about 67 employees that are...
Orlando International Airport wraps up busy Labor Day weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 100,000 people are expected to travel through Orlando International Airport on Labor Day. Airport officials are urging passengers to give themselves as much time as possible to make it through the security checkpoint. The Huffmans are from Las Vegas. They said last year, they...
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Earl was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. Earl was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
Tropical wave may become depression this week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chances have increased for a tropical disturbance near the Cabo Verde Islands to develop into a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 40% chance of formation in the next two days and a 60% chance of formation in the next five days.
Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
12-year-old boy seriously hurt after being struck by van in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a van in Orlando Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say the boy was crossing from the east side of Goldenrod to the west when a van, driven by a 57-year-old man, struck the boy just north of the intersection of Goldenrod and Govern Boulevard.
55-year-old Deltona man accused of harassing, stalking children arrested
DELTONA, Fla. — A man accused of stalking and harassing children as young as six years old is now in custody. Volusia County deputies arrested the man Saturday. Families in the Deltona neighborhood said they are relieved and said that it took leaning on each other to keep their children safe.
Tropical Storm Earl moving northwest
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl was moving north-northwest Monday with little change in strength. According to the National Hurricane Center, Earl was 215 miles north of St. Thomas and 745 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. "Earl is moving toward the...
Police investigate shooting in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — A 21-year-Deland man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning in what police are describing as a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was outside a home in the 500 block of South Adelle Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when someone in a vehicle opened fire, hitting the victim in the lower leg.
Missing 75-year-old woman found
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE: Officials say Mora was found in good health. The Osceola County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Luisa Mora, 75, was last seen at her residence in Kissimmee Sunday night at about 7:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows Mora...
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites, orbital transfer vehicle from Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX successfully completed a Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites along with an orbital transfer vehicle Sunday night. The instantaneous launch window was set for 10:09 p.m. Sunday. Spaceflight's Sherpa-LTC and a total of 51 Starlink satellites launched to low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX. The...
Longwood father pleads not guilty in stabbing death of 3-year-old daughter
LONGWOOD, Fla. — On Tuesday, Juan Bravo-Torres entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of killing his 3-year-old daughter and attempting to kill his 12-year-old daughter. He was in shackles when he went before a judge in the Seminole County courtroom. The last time he went in...
Deltona man arrested for aggravated stalking of 6-year-old girl
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies arrested a Deltona man Saturday afternoon on charges of aggravated stalking. Mark Greenburg, 55, is accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Greenburg's neighborhood by the girl's father, who reported that...
Police search for 19-year-old accused of pulling out gun at DeLand High School football game
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deland police are searching for a suspect who pulled out a gun during a high school football game on Friday night. Police said they responded to Spec Martin Stadium for a fight where they say one suspect pulled out a gun. Two people have been...
Volusia County man dies after utility vehicle rolls on top of him
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A Volusia County man was killed in a freak accident over the weekend. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Christopher Guse was riding a "side-by-side" around a property on Grand Avenue Sunday evening when it became stuck on a hill. "Guse got out...
Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
