Orlando, FL

WESH

Florida tourism continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels

Rising air fares and a summer of high gas prices have done little to slow the upward surge of tourism traffic to central Florida. That's a plus for the million and a half people in the Sunshine State who work in our top industry. Some of the credit may go to a major marketing ad blitz.
WESH

Orlando International Airport wraps up busy Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 100,000 people are expected to travel through Orlando International Airport on Labor Day. Airport officials are urging passengers to give themselves as much time as possible to make it through the security checkpoint. The Huffmans are from Las Vegas. They said last year, they...
WESH

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Earl was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. Earl was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
WESH

Tropical wave may become depression this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chances have increased for a tropical disturbance near the Cabo Verde Islands to develop into a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 40% chance of formation in the next two days and a 60% chance of formation in the next five days.
WESH

Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
WESH

12-year-old boy seriously hurt after being struck by van in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a van in Orlando Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say the boy was crossing from the east side of Goldenrod to the west when a van, driven by a 57-year-old man, struck the boy just north of the intersection of Goldenrod and Govern Boulevard.
WESH

Tropical Storm Earl moving northwest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl was moving north-northwest Monday with little change in strength. According to the National Hurricane Center, Earl was 215 miles north of St. Thomas and 745 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. "Earl is moving toward the...
WESH

Police investigate shooting in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A 21-year-Deland man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning in what police are describing as a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was outside a home in the 500 block of South Adelle Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when someone in a vehicle opened fire, hitting the victim in the lower leg.
WESH

Missing 75-year-old woman found

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE: Officials say Mora was found in good health. The Osceola County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Luisa Mora, 75, was last seen at her residence in Kissimmee Sunday night at about 7:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows Mora...
WESH

Deltona man arrested for aggravated stalking of 6-year-old girl

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies arrested a Deltona man Saturday afternoon on charges of aggravated stalking. Mark Greenburg, 55, is accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Greenburg's neighborhood by the girl's father, who reported that...
WESH

Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
