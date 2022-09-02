ORLANDO, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a van in Orlando Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say the boy was crossing from the east side of Goldenrod to the west when a van, driven by a 57-year-old man, struck the boy just north of the intersection of Goldenrod and Govern Boulevard.

