ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffs, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

State treasurer encourages people to check for unclaimed property

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging residents to see if they have any unclaimed property being held by his office. Unclaimed property can come in the form of forgotten bank accounts or even items left in abandoned safe deposit boxes. Frerichs says it's not hard to find out if...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week

Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bluffs, IL
Local
Illinois Business
kjfmradio.com

Temporary help needed for snow-and-ice removal

ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois offering $300M to help residents pay their electric and gas bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills on Wednesday. The money comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and is available for families who meet criteria to receive natural gas, propane, or electricity bill assistance. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Talks Stall On South Jacksonville AT&T Tower

Talks have stalled for the placement of an AT&T Tower in South Jacksonville. Village President Dick Samples told the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees last Thursday that AT&T has not been in contact with him in several weeks to discuss options on the placement of a cell phone tower in the village to help with better reception and service.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Tower#Water Treatment#Water Projects#Bluffs Listed#Illinois Epa
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Most humid city in IL isn’t what you think

You don’t have to be outside very long on a scorching day before somebody says, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity!” If you want to avoid the humidity, where should you live? The team at House Method helps people find home service providers in new areas, so they decided to take on this challenge. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
97ZOK

This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday

(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
ILLINOIS STATE
106.9 KROC

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy