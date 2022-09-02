Read full article on original website
New state-of-the-art ISP headquarters will help improve regional safety, Pritzker say
EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will announce details about Illinois State Police’s (ISP) new regional headquarters during a press conference in East St. Louis. The current headquarters is in Collinsville but ISP recently got funding for a new state-of-the-art ISP Metro East Regional Headquarters...
Illinois’ $300 Million Utility Bill Assistance Plan Will Help Many Families Keep the Lights On
One of the worst things about being an adult is paying bills, and living paycheck to paycheck is even worse. Too many families throughout Illinois have to make the tough decision of whether to buy food or keep the lights on month after month, and I want you to know that help is out there.
State treasurer encourages people to check for unclaimed property
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging residents to see if they have any unclaimed property being held by his office. Unclaimed property can come in the form of forgotten bank accounts or even items left in abandoned safe deposit boxes. Frerichs says it's not hard to find out if...
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week
Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
Bushnell Prairie City Community Unit School District 170 Board met Aug. 17
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Pledge of Allegiance 4. Recognition of Visitors 5. Public Comments 6. Consent Agenda a. Minutes of July 21, 2022 Regular Meeting b. Minutes... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 07:06. 07:06. 07:06. 07:06.
Temporary help needed for snow-and-ice removal
ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
Illinois offering $300M to help residents pay their electric and gas bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills on Wednesday. The money comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and is available for families who meet criteria to receive natural gas, propane, or electricity bill assistance. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are […]
Talks Stall On South Jacksonville AT&T Tower
Talks have stalled for the placement of an AT&T Tower in South Jacksonville. Village President Dick Samples told the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees last Thursday that AT&T has not been in contact with him in several weeks to discuss options on the placement of a cell phone tower in the village to help with better reception and service.
Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
Most humid city in IL isn’t what you think
You don’t have to be outside very long on a scorching day before somebody says, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity!” If you want to avoid the humidity, where should you live? The team at House Method helps people find home service providers in new areas, so they decided to take on this challenge. […]
Gov. JB Pritzker's blind trust intersects with state contracts, Better Government Association finds
A Better Government Association investigation is taking a closer look at Governor J.B. Pritzker's personal investments.
Greene County Days Holding Expanded Events in Carrollton, Roodhouse, Eldred House
Historic Greene County Days is coming up on September 9th through 11th. The county-wide festival has a host of yard sales, barn tours, historical tours, and family-friendly events for the entire weekend. The Greene County Historical Society and a few other groups are expanding their offerings this year. Bernie Faul...
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
Illinois gas stations to sell ethanol for two weeks
(WTVO) — Illinois has opened the biofuel market to try and prevent issues at the pump following a fire at an Indiana BP oil refinery. The fire happened a week ago and there have been no noticeable effects so far. Illinois joined other Midwest states in getting a special waiver from the federal government. It […]
Illinois urging residents to get new COVID-19 booster
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to get the new bivalent booster shot to protect against COVID-19. The new vaccines include an mRNA component of the original strain and the omicron variant. The Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 and older, while those 12 and over can […]
The race for Illinois Senate: 2 candidates campaign in QC Labor Day parades
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Labor Day was busy for two political candidates, as midterm elections on Nov. 8 draw closer. Democrat Mike Halpin and Republican Mike Thoms are running for Illinois Senate District 36. Both candidates walked in Labor Day parades in Rock Island and East Moline to connect with folks in their district.
Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday
(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
