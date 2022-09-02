Read full article on original website
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two wins
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York families
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Vermont Route 313 in Arlingotn
ARLINGTON — A 43-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following a crash in Arlington yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 313, near the intersection of Covered Bridge Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Shaun Parker, of Sutton, Massachusetts, was traveling east...
amherstbulletin.com
Deputy superintendent at Hampshire County jail resigns as suspicious vehicle probe begins
NORTHAMPTON — Barbara Marean resigned as deputy superintendent of the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction onAug. 25, one day after the Gazette reported that her name appeared in a Southampton police report involving a suspicious vehicle at the home of another jail employee earlier this month. Sheriff...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested for assault in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 41-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Grafton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that had occurred in a car at around 6:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested David Dupuis, of Grafton, for domestic assault and reckless...
WNYT
Man arrested at North Adams housing authority for gun and drug possession
A Springfield, Massachusetts man is facing drug and gun charges. Police in North Adams say he had an intent to sell. Police posting on Friday they’ve arrested Quentin Harris on a number of charges. He was arraigned Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court, held on a $25,000 cash bail.
Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher
The Berkshire County district attorney's office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn.
Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified
The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
newportdispatch.com
Two seriously injured during motorcycle crash in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Pownal yesterday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on US Route 7, near Burrington Road, at around 4:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Tonnie Sauca Sr., of Hudson, NY, was operating his motorcycle while...
Easthampton man killed after crash in Deerfield
An Easthampton man died after a two-vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday morning.
Fort Edward woman allegedly rapes vulnerable person
A Fort Edward woman was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly raping a person who is incapable of consent in June 2022.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a shots fired incident on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke Saturday. Officials said the first calls came in on the incident just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 119 Nonotuck Street, two victims were found on the back porch. Both victims were taken...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 25 people within 22 days
The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
TRAFFIC: Rt. 116 closed in Deerfield after motor vehicle accident
After a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield, a section of route 116 is closed between routes 5 and 10, including Sugarloaf Street.
Firearm seizure and arrest in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police arrested Luke Yeborh on Friday, September 2 on multiple charges.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 116 in Deerfield reopened following motor vehicle accident
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Deerfield were called to Route 116 Monday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Whately Police Department, Route 116 was partially closed Monday between Routes 5 and 10 and Sugarloaf Street while crews worked on scene. Police said that the...
westernmassnews.com
Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
Lee Police, Law Enforcement, Locate Human Remains
Investigators located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Megan Marohn who was reported missing on March 29th. It took teamwork from many agencies from local, county, and state-wide, including the local police department in Lee. Also on the county level, Berkshire State Police Detective Unit Assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, with help from the state level including the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, all responded to the scene.
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police warn residents following weekend car break-ins
Elms College students return to campus for start of fall semester. On Monday morning, hundreds of Elms College students made their return to campus, while first-time freshmen and transfer students had their orientation. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wilbraham Police are now reminding people to keep all valuables inside. Vice President...
