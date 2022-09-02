ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
DEERFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Vermont Route 313 in Arlingotn

ARLINGTON — A 43-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following a crash in Arlington yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 313, near the intersection of Covered Bridge Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Shaun Parker, of Sutton, Massachusetts, was traveling east...
ARLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested for assault in Grafton

GRAFTON — A 41-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Grafton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that had occurred in a car at around 6:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested David Dupuis, of Grafton, for domestic assault and reckless...
GRAFTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WUPE

Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified

The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
LEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Superior Court
newportdispatch.com

Two seriously injured during motorcycle crash in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Pownal yesterday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on US Route 7, near Burrington Road, at around 4:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Tonnie Sauca Sr., of Hudson, NY, was operating his motorcycle while...
POWNAL, VT
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a shots fired incident on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke Saturday. Officials said the first calls came in on the incident just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 119 Nonotuck Street, two victims were found on the back porch. Both victims were taken...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 116 in Deerfield reopened following motor vehicle accident

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Deerfield were called to Route 116 Monday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Whately Police Department, Route 116 was partially closed Monday between Routes 5 and 10 and Sugarloaf Street while crews worked on scene. Police said that the...
DEERFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WSBS

Lee Police, Law Enforcement, Locate Human Remains

Investigators located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Megan Marohn who was reported missing on March 29th. It took teamwork from many agencies from local, county, and state-wide, including the local police department in Lee. Also on the county level, Berkshire State Police Detective Unit Assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, with help from the state level including the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, all responded to the scene.
LEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police warn residents following weekend car break-ins

Elms College students return to campus for start of fall semester. On Monday morning, hundreds of Elms College students made their return to campus, while first-time freshmen and transfer students had their orientation. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wilbraham Police are now reminding people to keep all valuables inside. Vice President...
WILBRAHAM, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy