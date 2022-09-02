ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Pinnacle man
3d ago

PG County is full of lazy people. as parents they aren't teaching their kids any good values or morales, so they have little regard for schools too.

Mr. W. Ingram
3d ago

from the looks of this article....the author must have been a student of t pgcps....perhaps they should consider proof reading....that's certainly taught in their school system...PG... full of lazy people???? sounds like some MAGA fanatic...lol....morals...good values...yup...MAGA....

K Mit
3d ago

Well, if the cash for casinos were actually given to the schools like "promised", maybe there wouldn't be bad performance.

Reply(1)
WJLA

UMB to reveal violence prevention program amid Prince George's Co. enforcing youth curfew

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — August marked Prince George’s County’s deadliest month ever -- with 24 killings and a rise in carjackings and other violent crimes. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says at this point, these kids don’t just need a hug, they need to be held accountable. Starting next weekend and for at least the next 30 days, teens under 17 must be off the streets between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Washington Examiner

DC universities push mask and vaccine mandates on students

Students at colleges in Washington, D.C., are facing significant COVID-19-related restrictions compared to their counterparts in Virginia and Maryland, even as the coronavirus continues to recede from the public consciousness. The most relaxed campus in the nation's capital for COVID-19-related mandates is the Catholic University of America, where masks and...
NBC Washington

DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue

Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
WTOP

How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
WJLA

Youngkin, Miyares call on Alexandria City Schools to hire more SROs

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares are calling on Alexandria City Public Schools to hire more school resource officers or SROs. The call for more SROs comes after the fatal stabbing of an Alexandria High School student in May and other violence...
WJLA

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
mocoshow.com

30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population

Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
thezebra.org

Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
