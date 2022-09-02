Read full article on original website
Related
Storm cleanup in Sioux Falls nears end
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial start of fall, and the season is a welcome sight for crews in Sioux Falls following two derechos and a long summer of cleanup.
nwestiowa.com
Dutch Dogs to add Sioux Center location
SIOUX CENTER—A pet boarding, dog day care and pet grooming business is looking to build a Sioux Center branch next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved selling a city-owned 1.72 -acre lot in the first block of the Biotech Park, the first addition to Wooden Shoe Enterprises of Le Mars, which owns Dutch Dogs in Orange City.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here
SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
kiwaradio.com
Larry L. Heemstra
Larry L. Heemstra, age 84, of Primghar who passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Aspire Care Center in Sutherland. His funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Christ Community Church (American Reformed Church) in Primghar with Pastor Cory Grimm ~ officiating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
Radio Iowa
With humble beginnings in Ames, snack goes national in Walmarts
A small company that makes tasty treats was launched in an Iowa State University dorm room, and it will soon have its products on the shelves of a major national retail chain. Le Mars native Jarod Steffes, one of the co-founders of Muddy Bites, describes his simple idea that quickly morphed into an expanding business, offering the nummy nibbles in milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate.
KELOLAND TV
Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a large police presence outside of a north Sioux Falls apartment complex Monday night. Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. We hope to learn more about the incident at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live here.
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Firefighters Called To Fire In Wall
Sanborn, Iowa– The Sanborn Fire Department was called out on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for the report of fire in a wall of a home. According to Sanborn Fire Chief Chad Lyman, at about 9:15 a.m., the Sanborn Fire Department was called to 801 Summit Street in northwest Sanborn.
KLEM
Former Le Mars Resident Author
A former Le Mars resident is authoring a series of mystery books. Jolene (Stratton) Philo’s first book in the series, “See Jane Run,” is about a single school teacher from Sioux City who moves to South Dakota. Jolene was a teacher for 25 years and many would remember that her mom, Dorothy Stratton, was a long-time teacher in Le Mars. Jolene talks about how she came up with the idea for the book series.
KELOLAND TV
Alibi Bar submits plans for new building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular dive bar in eastern Sioux Falls has submitted plans for a new building. The Alibi Bar, Restaurant & Casino submitted paperwork with the Sioux Falls Planning Commission for a conditional use permit to allow on-sale alcoholic beverages to be built within 500 feet of a sensitive land use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
kiwaradio.com
Lyon County Dairy To Pay Over $35,000 After Manure Spill, Fish Kill
Lester, Iowa — An Alvord farmer will have to pay over $35,000 after a manure accident and subsequent fish kill in Lyon County in 2021. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Bernard Bakker of rural Alvord owns Rock Bottom Dairy about two miles northeast of Lester. They tell us that in April 2021 he called the DNR. Bakker apparently told them that one of his employees forgot to turn the manure irrigator off the previous evening, and the unit got stuck near 120th Street and Elder Avenue, where it continued to run for a couple of hours. He said the issue was discovered at 6 a.m., when they saw that the manure had created a channel to a tributary of Mud Creek. It was estimated that “a couple hundred thousand gallons” of liquid manure had been released to the tributary.
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of our state, and when there’s a chance for a cooperative to create a pork processing plant, it could be a win for everyone. There is one item of concern, though, and that’s the location. “I just want...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center veteran thankful for service
This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
nwestiowa.com
Two teens hurt in rollover near Sanborn
SANBORN—Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Sanborn. Seventeen-year-old Willie Leon Conley Jr. of Paullina was driving west on 340th Street when he drove through a mud hole on the Level B road and lost control of his 2007 Kia Spectra, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
South Dakota student leaving instead of cutting hair as school defends dress code
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parents of an O’Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn’t want to cut them. Administration told the […]
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
Comments / 0