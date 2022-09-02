ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawarden, IA

Dutch Dogs to add Sioux Center location

SIOUX CENTER—A pet boarding, dog day care and pet grooming business is looking to build a Sioux Center branch next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved selling a city-owned 1.72 -acre lot in the first block of the Biotech Park, the first addition to Wooden Shoe Enterprises of Le Mars, which owns Dutch Dogs in Orange City.
Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here

SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
Larry L. Heemstra

Larry L. Heemstra, age 84, of Primghar who passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Aspire Care Center in Sutherland. His funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Christ Community Church (American Reformed Church) in Primghar with Pastor Cory Grimm ~ officiating.
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
With humble beginnings in Ames, snack goes national in Walmarts

A small company that makes tasty treats was launched in an Iowa State University dorm room, and it will soon have its products on the shelves of a major national retail chain. Le Mars native Jarod Steffes, one of the co-founders of Muddy Bites, describes his simple idea that quickly morphed into an expanding business, offering the nummy nibbles in milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate.
Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a large police presence outside of a north Sioux Falls apartment complex Monday night. Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. We hope to learn more about the incident at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live here.
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
Sanborn Firefighters Called To Fire In Wall

Sanborn, Iowa– The Sanborn Fire Department was called out on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for the report of fire in a wall of a home. According to Sanborn Fire Chief Chad Lyman, at about 9:15 a.m., the Sanborn Fire Department was called to 801 Summit Street in northwest Sanborn.
Former Le Mars Resident Author

A former Le Mars resident is authoring a series of mystery books. Jolene (Stratton) Philo’s first book in the series, “See Jane Run,” is about a single school teacher from Sioux City who moves to South Dakota. Jolene was a teacher for 25 years and many would remember that her mom, Dorothy Stratton, was a long-time teacher in Le Mars. Jolene talks about how she came up with the idea for the book series.
Alibi Bar submits plans for new building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular dive bar in eastern Sioux Falls has submitted plans for a new building. The Alibi Bar, Restaurant & Casino submitted paperwork with the Sioux Falls Planning Commission for a conditional use permit to allow on-sale alcoholic beverages to be built within 500 feet of a sensitive land use.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Lyon County Dairy To Pay Over $35,000 After Manure Spill, Fish Kill

Lester, Iowa — An Alvord farmer will have to pay over $35,000 after a manure accident and subsequent fish kill in Lyon County in 2021. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Bernard Bakker of rural Alvord owns Rock Bottom Dairy about two miles northeast of Lester. They tell us that in April 2021 he called the DNR. Bakker apparently told them that one of his employees forgot to turn the manure irrigator off the previous evening, and the unit got stuck near 120th Street and Elder Avenue, where it continued to run for a couple of hours. He said the issue was discovered at 6 a.m., when they saw that the manure had created a channel to a tributary of Mud Creek. It was estimated that “a couple hundred thousand gallons” of liquid manure had been released to the tributary.
Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more

SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
Sioux Center veteran thankful for service

This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
Two teens hurt in rollover near Sanborn

SANBORN—Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Sanborn. Seventeen-year-old Willie Leon Conley Jr. of Paullina was driving west on 340th Street when he drove through a mud hole on the Level B road and lost control of his 2007 Kia Spectra, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
