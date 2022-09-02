ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

By Derick Fox
ABC4
 6 days ago

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon.

According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 1600 E. Nicklaus Circle. When the police arrived, they found the mother, who was then transported to Intermountain Care in critical condition.

It is reported that the grandmother was also in the home but is uninjured.

Detectives are currently on the scene and information could change as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 6

Vt
6d ago

That’s because you can’t spank a child anymore or they’ll throw you in jail! Look at our society today there is absolutely no respect for adults and these kids are in charge! Sad world. This kid needs to be put in a facility that can control her anger until she’s 18!

Reply(3)
6
 

