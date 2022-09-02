ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Lick, IN

wamwamfm.com

Indiana State Trooper Hit by Drunk Driver

An Indiana State Trooper at Lowell Post has been struck by a drunk driver. That would make it the 4th incident of this type in the past 6 months. Police say it happened Sunday morning around 3:40. Trooper Ryan Parent was performing a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana. He was in his car, visible with the emergency lights on, when a black Pontiac Grand Prix struck his car.
HOBART, IN
WNDU

Indiana State Trooper struck during traffic stop in Hobart

HOBART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper is expected to be okay after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Hobart Sunday. Police say it happened this morning at 3:40 a.m. after Trooper Ryan Parent had performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of Count Line Road.
HOBART, IN
WLKY.com

Shively Police find family of lost small child

SHIVELY, Ky. — Shively Police have now found the family of a lost child. Authorities credit help from the community and media in reuniting the child with his family. Officers were called out to respond to a report of a child alone in the area of Crums Lane and Hartlage Court just after 4 p. m. Sunday.
SHIVELY, KY
wevv.com

Indiana State Trooper delivers baby in French Lick

Wednesday, an Indiana State Trooper saved the day, and delivered a baby at a home in French Lick. Just before 5:30 p.m, dispatch received a call that there was a female who was in active labor at her house, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
natureworldnews.com

Authorities Still Searching for last Missing Person from the Tragic Indiana Flooding

Following the tragic flooding in Indiana, one individual is still missing. An elderly woman in Indiana who could not flee her home in time due to flash flooding was killed. On Saturday, flooding was triggered by torrential rainfall in sections of Kentucky and Indiana; southern Indiana was particularly heavily struck. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana, a disastrous flash flood affected Brushy Fork Creek Road northeast of Madison.
INDIANA STATE
FOX 2

Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
cbs4indy.com

Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
PRINCETON, IN
WLKY.com

Golden Alert issued for 83-year-old man suffering from dementia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: David Miller was found safe at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and he is being reunited with family. Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing man with dementia. The man they are looking for is 83-year-old David Miller. LMPD said he...
LOUISVILLE, KY

