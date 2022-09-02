An Indiana State Trooper at Lowell Post has been struck by a drunk driver. That would make it the 4th incident of this type in the past 6 months. Police say it happened Sunday morning around 3:40. Trooper Ryan Parent was performing a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana. He was in his car, visible with the emergency lights on, when a black Pontiac Grand Prix struck his car.

HOBART, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO