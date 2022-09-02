Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Indiana State Trooper Hit by Drunk Driver
An Indiana State Trooper at Lowell Post has been struck by a drunk driver. That would make it the 4th incident of this type in the past 6 months. Police say it happened Sunday morning around 3:40. Trooper Ryan Parent was performing a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana. He was in his car, visible with the emergency lights on, when a black Pontiac Grand Prix struck his car.
WNDU
Indiana State Trooper struck during traffic stop in Hobart
HOBART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper is expected to be okay after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Hobart Sunday. Police say it happened this morning at 3:40 a.m. after Trooper Ryan Parent had performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of Count Line Road.
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
'It’s a disaster, but things can always be worse': Indiana families pick up the pieces after storm
MANVILLE, Ind. — Cleanup efforts began in Jefferson County, Indiana, Monday after recent flooding. Daniel and Lacy Christman said they still can’t believe everything they’ve lost. “You’re kind of mad you lost your stuff, but then you go a mile up the road and see what your...
WLKY.com
Shively Police find family of lost small child
SHIVELY, Ky. — Shively Police have now found the family of a lost child. Authorities credit help from the community and media in reuniting the child with his family. Officers were called out to respond to a report of a child alone in the area of Crums Lane and Hartlage Court just after 4 p. m. Sunday.
WLKY.com
Judge keeps bond at $500K for man accused of crashing into family visiting Louisville from Kansas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana man, accused of crashing into a family visiting Louisville from Kansas, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in circuit court. The judge kept Michael Hurley's bond at $500,000 on charges of murder, assault and driving under the influence. He was indicted last week. Police...
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
wevv.com
Indiana State Trooper delivers baby in French Lick
Wednesday, an Indiana State Trooper saved the day, and delivered a baby at a home in French Lick. Just before 5:30 p.m, dispatch received a call that there was a female who was in active labor at her house, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
Wave 3
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
WLKY.com
3 inmates overdose at Metro Corrections, jail leaders say Narcan saved their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three inmates overdosed at Louisville Metro Corrections over the weekend. Jail officials said two were linked to the drug fentanyl. The first overdose happened Saturday morning, and two others in the afternoon. WLKY is told those inmates were near the same cells around the same time....
natureworldnews.com
Authorities Still Searching for last Missing Person from the Tragic Indiana Flooding
Following the tragic flooding in Indiana, one individual is still missing. An elderly woman in Indiana who could not flee her home in time due to flash flooding was killed. On Saturday, flooding was triggered by torrential rainfall in sections of Kentucky and Indiana; southern Indiana was particularly heavily struck. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana, a disastrous flash flood affected Brushy Fork Creek Road northeast of Madison.
Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura […]
Rescue working to find forever homes for Great Pyrenees in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We know dogs come in all shapes and sizes. Finding homes for some of the largest is the goal of a dog rescue here in Indiana: Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue. The Great Pyrenees, also known as the Pyrenean Mountain Dog, is a powerful working dog that can grow to be well over 100 pounds.
cbs4indy.com
Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.
WLKY.com
"It's here already': Louisville pediatrician who lost son to the flu is urging people to get vaccinated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former pediatrician is sharing about the loss of his son in hopes of preventing others from losing their lives to the flu. Dr. Jeb Teichman has dedicated his life to vaccine advocacy following the death of his son Brent. "Brent was a healthy 29-year-old male....
Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
WLKY.com
Woman dead, property destroyed in Southern Indiana after flash flood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — On Sunday, Jefferson County Emergency Management officials announced one woman is dead after flash flooding washed away roads and entire homes in parts of southern Indiana. They estimated more than 9 inches of rain fell over just three hours. The water tossed around cars, and...
WLWT 5
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southeast Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County, Indiana Emergency Management, houses were washed away along East Brushy Fork Road near Manville, Indiana. An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from where her house swept away.
One person still missing following deadly Indiana flooding
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and one is still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
WLKY.com
Golden Alert issued for 83-year-old man suffering from dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: David Miller was found safe at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and he is being reunited with family. Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing man with dementia. The man they are looking for is 83-year-old David Miller. LMPD said he...
