Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Farm Wisconsin Discover Center: How to choose your apples
(WFRV) – It’s apple picking season and whether you like them sour or sweet, perfectly crunchy or made for baking – it’s important to know what to look for when picking (or shopping). Abigail Winkel from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center gives Local 5 Live viewers...
Greater Green Bay Labor Council hosts 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is hosting their 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic, the council says a picnic is a great way to celebrate the day. Steve McFarlane the president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council says, “It’s the holiday of the year for the labor council.”
Green Bay Police investigate ‘peeping tom’ incident, asks public for help
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
Historic landmark in Manitowoc County gets rededicated after turning 100 years old
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447 rededicated the Town of Meeme’s Liberty Pole on Monday. The pole is over a century old and was named a historical landmark back in 1974. “The significance of the pole is that it represents freedom and liberty,”...
Delicious & fresh sandwich options from Terra Verde
(WFRV) – A visit to Terra Verde offers options from the bakery, breakfast, and lunch – and of course plenty of coffee to choose from. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at the how the flavors come together to create delicious sandwich options, plus drink options, how to order and ice cream through Scoops.
Authentic South Indian cuisine at Madras Café in Appleton
(WFRV) – There’s a new dining options for vegetarians in the Fox cities or if you just want to try authentic South Indian Food. The family behind Madras Café joined Local 5 Live with a closer look at the regional specialties available like medhu vada (a savory, donut-shaped fritter made from black lentils), dosa (a lentil and rice crepe, often filled) and idli (a steamed rice cake). They also serve rice, chutneys and sambar, a lentil and vegetable soup.
DNR: Bicycle trail in Manitowoc County to close for repairs, reopen in mid-October
(WFRV) – Construction to repair the Rawley Point Bicycle Trail will start on September 12, and the DNR wants residents to know it is expected to remain closed until mid-October. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that construction to repair the Rawley Point Bicycle Trail at Point...
Trendy Tuesday: Plaid button up top transitions you into fall
(WFRV) – This week’s Trendy Tuesday is all about the transition from summer to fall. With this plaid button up in brown and black tones, you’ll be warm and on trend. The ¾ length sleeve top is available in sizes S-XL and sale priced at just $49.99.
Bluegrass Under the Pines celebrates 15 years in Mishicot
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing. The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.
Walk for Wildlife benefits Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary injured and orphaned animals
(WFRV) – Take a walk on the wild side and help raise money to take care of animals. Local 5 Live gets details on how just a few steps can help the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary care for more than 6,000 injured or orphaned animals they receive each year.
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
50 dogs seized by authorities- adoptions at Washington Co. Humane Society
September 4, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County Humane Society is expecting to put 50 dogs up for adoption this week after the animals, mostly puppies, were seized during an illegal transport from Texas. Late last night, law enforcement intercepted an illegal, pick-up truck transportation...
Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times
Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
How to Pack a Lunch 101 with Meijer
(WFRV) – Back to school is a new season of learning for the kids, but for those making lunches it’s time to get a refresher. Meijer Green Bay Store Director, Heidi Datema visited Local 5 Live with ‘How to Pack a Lunch 101’ including strategic sandwich making, packaging matters for food safety, and lunch-making hacks.
Community fest offers last bit of summer fun for Howard kids
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- Organizers of the Village of Howard’s firework show and community festival aimed to give families a fun way to end their summer. The festival included live music, an assortment of food trucks, face painting, balloon artists for the kids- and of course fireworks once it got dark out.
Appleton Firefighters respond to two Labor Day incidents
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday. Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.
