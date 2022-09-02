Read full article on original website
Tomatoes in Beer? Only in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their Jersey tomatoes. Some brewers are among them because they’re incorporating them into their ales. According to New Jersey Monthly, one of these brewers is Tom Troncone the owner of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin. His Insalata Farmhouse Ale has not only the Jersey tomato but another ingredient you might not expect: white pepper.
Where to Donate Gently Worn Gowns and Dresses in Atlantic County NJ
The new school year has begun! It'll go fast, though, and by next spring, teens will be gearing up for semi-formals and prom. If you've got gently worn dresses or gowns, you can donate them to Project Prom 2023!. Project Prom is a local non-profit organization that helps South Jersey...
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/6
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2 -...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
Thief seen stealing expensive, special statue from church in NJ
GIBBSBORO — Authorities and parishioners are hoping for the public's help in identifying a man who walked off with a large statue of the Virgin Mary. Security cameras captured the man on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, leaving the St. Andrew the Apostle Church with the statue in his arms.
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
School year starts with chaotic gun scare at NJ elementary school
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
The 15 best places for crab cakes in New Jersey
It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
Mike’s Crumb Cake Factory Announces One Of Their New Jersey Locations Has Closed
It is so frustrating that businesses who have high-quality products continue to shutter their doors. This economy is proving to be harder and harder to survive in. Yes, I have another closing announcement and this one will hit dessert-lovers right in the gut. According to APP.com, Mike's Crumb Cake Factory...
NJ family: Devoted teen mom of baby girl dies from laced drug
MAHWAH — Thousands of dollars have been raised for the baby daughter of a young mother who died after taking a fentanyl-laced painkiller, according to her family. Olivia Sybesma, 19, died unexpectedly on Aug. 30, leaving behind her 11-month-old daughter, Layla Rose, according to a GoFundMe organized by Alyssa Adler.
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
CBS News
25-year-old man from New Jersey drowns in Delaware River near Easton, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in the Delaware River around 11 a.m. Sunday, Easton police say. The man from Plainfield was swimming in the river when the current caught him and carried him downriver. Two friends were swimming with him and tried to rescue...
NJ retail executive falls to death from skyscraper
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The chief financial officer of a New Jersey-based national retail chain facing financial troubles has died. On Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond said Gustavo Arnal had died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing...
Remembering a Classic NJ School Lunch that is No Longer Allowed for Most
Another school year is upon us in New Jersey. For some parents, it's a major relief that the kids are going back, whereas, for others, it's a bitter reminder of the summer that's now in the rearview mirror that you wish you could hold on to for just a little longer.
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
All the fun activities at the new Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood, NJ
Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood is finally open, and it looks like there are a ton of activities to keep you and the family entertained. Now, technically I think it's located in Washington Twp. because it occupies space in Ganttown Plaza off Black Horse Pike, but Funcity's official Facebook page lists its location as Blackwood, so we're just going to go with that.
N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
Body of NJ High School Softball Coach Found in Woods After Girlfriend Found Dead in Their Home
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – Peter Lestician, a former New Jersey Softball Coach of the Year...
