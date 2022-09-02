ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Tomatoes in Beer? Only in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their Jersey tomatoes. Some brewers are among them because they’re incorporating them into their ales. According to New Jersey Monthly, one of these brewers is Tom Troncone the owner of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin. His Insalata Farmhouse Ale has not only the Jersey tomato but another ingredient you might not expect: white pepper.
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
The 15 best places for crab cakes in New Jersey

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
NJ retail executive falls to death from skyscraper

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The chief financial officer of a New Jersey-based national retail chain facing financial troubles has died. On Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond said Gustavo Arnal had died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing...
All the fun activities at the new Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood, NJ

Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood is finally open, and it looks like there are a ton of activities to keep you and the family entertained. Now, technically I think it's located in Washington Twp. because it occupies space in Ganttown Plaza off Black Horse Pike, but Funcity's official Facebook page lists its location as Blackwood, so we're just going to go with that.
N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days

New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

