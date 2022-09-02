Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Pockets of heavy rain to start work week in Columbus area
Tonight: Some pop-up showers, patchy fog late, low 68. Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, more pop-up showers, some heavy, high 80. It has been a wet Labor Day for parts of our area, with some of us picking up 1-2″ or more of rainfall already today. Expect more of these showers to continue this evening into the overnight with lows dropping to the middle to upper 60s. We will also have to watch for periods of patchy dense fog overnight.
NBC4 Columbus
Watching for more showers
Today: Patchy morning fog, more pop-up showers, some heavy, high 78. Tonight: Chance for showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy, low 64. Saturday: Partly sunny, chance for showers, high 80. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good morning and happy Tuesday!. It’s another muggy start to the day ahead of more chances for showers....
NBC4 Columbus
Wet end to the holiday weekend & start to the workweek
Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for afternoon shower, high 81. More rain is on the way as we wrap up the holiday weekend and head into the workweek. Because of the threat for heavy rain, flood watches are in effect for the area until 11 p.m. evening. Heavy rainfall is leading...
NBC4 Columbus
More wet weather for the end of the holiday weekend
Today: On/off rain & storms, heavy rain at times, high 79. Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for afternoon shower, high 81. More rain and thunderstorms are on the way for the rest of the holiday weekend. Because of the threat for heavy rain, flood watches are in effect for Ross & Pike counties through Monday evening. If you come across a flooded road, remember the saying “turn around, don’t drown!” Instead of trying to cross it, it is always the safe option to turn around and find another route.
Rain leads to flooding in Little Turtle neighborhood in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Little Turtle Way neighborhood was hit hard by heavy rain Sunday. Some of the streets in the community were left flooded once the rain moved out. "You could literally canoe down our street,” Neighbor Kevin Doll said. Doll has lived in the community for...
NBC4 Columbus
Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus
Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. Ryan Day previews Ohio State’s game against Arkansas …. Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio. Cedar Point retiring Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. Midday Forecast: September 6,...
Columbus gas prices back up 14 cents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fluctuation of gas prices continues in Columbus as another price increase follows a decrease from last week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.59, which is 13.9 cents higher than the previous week. That is 2.4 cents cheaper than a […]
Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As travel numbers have increased all summer long, this Labor Day has been one of the biggest travel weekends since before the pandemic. Between Buckeyes fan coming to town for the season opener and Labor Day vacationers, thousands of flyers passed through John Glenn International Airport. Bradley Reed and his family […]
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
Fire in attic of Westerville home started by lightning strike
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A fire in the attic of a Westerville home Sunday evening was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Westerville Division of Fire. The fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the home on Fishermans Drive. The fire department said the homeowners were able to exit...
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3BaQ6Ex.
Where Columbus ranks in best state capitals to live in: study
Every state has one - a capital city - but some are better to live in than others.
Greek Festival sees large turnout in full return
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a busy weekend for Columbus sports fans and those celebrating the Labor Day weekend but that’s only benefited the 2022 Greek Festival. This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the festival if not for pandemic-forced cancellations and modifications in 2020 and 2021, respectively. “To be back with […]
NBC4 Columbus
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wTXrWu. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022. Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit coming soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Joe Wood, director of education interactions and performances at COSI to talk about their upcoming reptile exhibit. “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” is organized by the American Museum of Natural History. Joe explains how a Pterosaurs differs from a dinosaur […]
NBC4 Columbus
Guard George Washington III decommits from Ohio State
Four-star guard George Washington III announced Monday morning he is de-committing from Ohio State. Guard George Washington III decommits from Ohio State. Senior dog seeks 4Ever Home and loves to play with …. Ryan Day previews Ohio State’s game against Arkansas …. Farms and orchards open for fall in...
Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week one AP and coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night, the Buckeyes have dropped one spot in the AP and coaches poll. Ohio State (1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP and coaches poll, dropping underneath No. 2 Georgia who moved up a spot after a 46-point […]
