Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
Hunter sentenced in federal court for violations in Nebraska
A Georgia man was sentenced in federal court on Friday to probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Kyle Daniel, 36, from Ball Ground, Georgia, traveled to North Platte in fall 2020. Daniel and two hunting partners went to Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours, for an archery mule deer hunt.
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty-two; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-five) (five, ten, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 27, Year: 31. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty-seven; Year: thirty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing, a long-time conservative who has advocated replacing income and property taxes with a sales tax on goods and services called a consumption tax, is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal-Star. August 31, 2022. Editorial: After failed petition drives, Nebraska Legislature needs to address medical cannabis issue. Crista Eggers, the statewide campaign coordinator of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, is the mother of a 7-year-old who lives with uncontrollable seizures caused by drug-resistant epilepsy. Doctors have been unable to prescribe...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty-seven; Year: thirty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
