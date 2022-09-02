ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Bakersfield Channel

Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Three Elk Grove men arrested for using ATM skimmer devices at area banks

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force announced the arrest of three Elk Grove residents for crimes related to using ATM skimmer devices and conspiracy. The arrests were announced on the Sheriff’s Facebook Page. NEWS RELEASE: SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR ATM SKIMMER CONSPIRACY ACROSS NORTH STATE. On Friday,...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

ATM skimming conspiracy leads to 3 arrests in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were […]
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Package explodes inside Amador County mailbox, officials say

FIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Law enforcement in Amador County are investigating after a package reportedly exploded inside of a mailbox Saturday. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a parcel exploded in a mailbox near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road in Amador County. The explosion started a fire across the street which was quickly extinguished.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California

Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove trio arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested in a suspected ATM skimmer conspiracy, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Deputies said three Elk Grove residents were arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs and conspiracy. It stemmed from an investigation involving the sheriff's office and Bank of America Corporate Security, which focused on illegal skimming and use of doctored cards to take cash from Bank of America EBT customers.
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 killed as plane crashes near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said. Firefighters had...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Labor Day temperatures reach the highest ever in the month of September in Sacramento and Stockton, NWS says

(KTXL) — Downtown Sacramento and Stockton have recorded respective all-time high temperatures for September on Monday, Sept. 5., according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the weather in real-time for your location The National Weather Service stated that as of 3:31 p.m., the high in Downtown Sacramento was 110 degrees, and the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Placer County home catches fire surrounded by vegetation

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said. Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

