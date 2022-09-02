Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
KCRA.com
SMUD restores power for 16,000 in Sacramento; Outage also reported in Vacaville
Utility crews have restored power for thousands of customers after outages were reported in Sacramento and Vacaville on Monday afternoon. More than 16,000 customers were without power in the Arden area of Sacramento, as of just before 3 p.m., according to SMUD’s outage map. By 3:50 p.m., power had been restored.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Update: Raley’s executive, chief pilot identified as men killed in Sacramento County plane crash
The chief financial officer of Raley’s Supermarkets and the company’s chief pilot were identified as the men killed Sunday when their twin-engine plane crashed in a marshy area of farmland near Galt. The victims were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Kenneth Mueller, 56, of El...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Three Elk Grove men arrested for using ATM skimmer devices at area banks
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force announced the arrest of three Elk Grove residents for crimes related to using ATM skimmer devices and conspiracy. The arrests were announced on the Sheriff’s Facebook Page. NEWS RELEASE: SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR ATM SKIMMER CONSPIRACY ACROSS NORTH STATE. On Friday,...
KCRA.com
Many Apple Hill orchards are nearly apple-less after three years of hardship
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Apple Hill, a stretch of lush land between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, known for Christmas tree farms, wineries and apple orchards, is nearly depleted of apples, as most crops were devastated by late-season frost earlier this year. The frost is just the latest in a stretch...
ATM skimming conspiracy leads to 3 arrests in Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were […]
Package explodes inside Amador County mailbox, officials say
FIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Law enforcement in Amador County are investigating after a package reportedly exploded inside of a mailbox Saturday. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a parcel exploded in a mailbox near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road in Amador County. The explosion started a fire across the street which was quickly extinguished.
West Sacramento mobile home community without running water for over 24 hours
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid a heat wave and Excessive Heat Warning, residents living at West Sacramento's Valhalla Mobile Home community say they were left without running water for over 24 hours due to a break in the pipes. "Our concern is health and well-being of everybody. Not only water...
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
West Sacramento locate guardians of found child | Update
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 6 p.m. West Sacramento Police said the guardians of the child have been found. West Sacramento Police Department is calling to the community for help in tracking down the guardians of a found child. Police said on Facebook that the child was found in...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California
Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
KCRA.com
Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
Elk Grove trio arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested in a suspected ATM skimmer conspiracy, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Deputies said three Elk Grove residents were arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs and conspiracy. It stemmed from an investigation involving the sheriff's office and Bank of America Corporate Security, which focused on illegal skimming and use of doctored cards to take cash from Bank of America EBT customers.
Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County’s new inspector general Francine Tournour: 'I answer to the community'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County’s new inspector general overseeing the sheriff’s office is on the job and speaking out about her priorities. Francine Tournour was appointed by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors last week. Her first day at work was on Thursday. The inspector general role...
KTVU FOX 2
2 killed as plane crashes near Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said. Firefighters had...
KCRA.com
PG&E outages: More than 5K in El Dorado County without power Monday morning
Thousands in El Dorado County are still without power Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric’s outage map. PG&E says 5,508 customers are impacted as of 9 a.m. The utility says the outage began at 8:45 p.m. Sunday night and it’s sending a crew to the outage location.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
Labor Day temperatures reach the highest ever in the month of September in Sacramento and Stockton, NWS says
(KTXL) — Downtown Sacramento and Stockton have recorded respective all-time high temperatures for September on Monday, Sept. 5., according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the weather in real-time for your location The National Weather Service stated that as of 3:31 p.m., the high in Downtown Sacramento was 110 degrees, and the […]
Placer County home catches fire surrounded by vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said. Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.
