Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
Herald & Review
Beginning was the end: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opens an early gap to jar Springfield 56-13
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Springfield 56-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Cyclones' offense breathed fire in front for a 42-6 lead over the Senators...
mahometdaily.com
State-ranked Mahomet-Seymour picks up Apollo Conference win
After two high school football games, Mahomet-Seymour’s state-ranked squad is 2-0 with two dominating wins. And, in position to get even better. Coach Jon Adkins was satisfied with the outcome from the Friday (Sept. 2) game at Frank Dutton Field, a convincing 35-14 triumph over Effingham in the Apollo Conference opener.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Lou’s Drive-In preparing to close until next summer
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After 8 p.m. Sunday, Peoria’s Lou’s Drive-in will be closed until next April. Customers lined up outside the establishment Sunday to put their final orders in before closing for the season at 8 p.m. Known for its popcorn, hot dogs, and homemade root...
Herald & Review
Blank check: Jacksonville writes off Springfield Lanphier with nothing but zeroes 65-0
Jacksonville sent Springfield Lanphier home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 65-0 decision at Jacksonville High on September 2 in Illinois football action. Jacksonville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter. The Crimsons registered a 51-0 advantage at intermission over the Lions. Jacksonville pulled...
Effingham Radio
HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Urology Specialists to Effingham Team
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome P.D.L. Nayak, MD, FACS, FRCS(C), and Angela Yocom, APRN, to our medical team. Specializing in urology, Dr. Nayak and Angela are now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Urology – Effingham (formerly Effingham Urology Associates), located at 414 W. Virginia Ave., Effingham, Illinois. Dr. Nayak performs surgical procedures at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Herald & Review
Dementia-Friendly Decatur summit planned for Oct. 11
DECATUR — Dementia-Friendly Decatur will host a summit 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Scovill Zoo Conference Center. The event will feature keynote speakers, a panel discussion, and an opportunity for persons with dementia and their caregivers to experience Scovill Zoo and provide feedback on what would make it easier to navigate for those with dementia. The summit is free, and lunch will be provided. Registration information will be provided once all details are finalized.
hoiabc.com
Delavan bids farewell to summer with annual Labor Day parade
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The streets of Downtown Delavan became a last hurrah for summertime for their annual Labor Day parade. From firetrucks to horse and buggy, dozens came to celebrate the holiday in honor of working people under cloudy skies. From here kids trade their summer fun...
Herald & Review
Watch now: First Illinois 'REV' electric vehicle tax credits awarded to Decatur company
DECATUR — The first state tax incentives geared at the burgeoning electric vehicle industry — made possible by a law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker late last year in hopes of Illinois becoming the "Silicon Valley of EVs" — have been awarded to a Decatur manufacturer. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema confirms season-ending surgery for Illinois WR
Bret Bielema and Illinois will be without one true freshman wide receiver for the rest of the 2022 season. During his Monday press conference, Bielema confirmed that Shawn Miller will be sidelined for the season and will have season-ending surgery. Bielema did not elaborate on the type of injury (Via the Illini Inquirer):
Herald & Review
Labor Day Parade big loader
Not only unions were on display, but also the massive things they can make. This Caterpillar Inc. 988 loader was built at the company's Decatur plant.
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
Herald & Review
Pana uses explosive start to detonate Hillsboro 42-13
Pana shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Hillsboro 42-13 on September 2 in Illinois football. The first quarter gave Pana a 21-7 lead over Hillsboro. The Panthers' offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Hilltoppers at halftime. Pana breathed fire to a...
videtteonline.com
ISU alum Jane Lynch inducted into Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
Jane Lynch, five-time Emmy award winner and Illinois State University alumna, will be inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association's (IBA) Hall of Fame Oct. 25. Along with her Emmys, Lynch has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of her award-winning performances include shows such as "Glee" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She has also been nominated for another Emmy for "Only Murders in the Building."
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple blunt injuries...
hoiabc.com
Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Labor Day Parade presents united front
DECATUR — Union strong. Union proud. And a sense of brother and sisterhood that transcends generations was on display in Decatur’s Labor Day Parade. Some of the earliest memories of 29-year-old IBEW Local 146 electrician Darren Allin are of marching with his folks in Decatur’s parade, and he was busy making some family memories of his own Monday: Allin and wife Juliana marched along and pulled a little wagon holding sons Gideon, 3, and 2-year-old Eden.
Comments / 0