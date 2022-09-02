Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson spectacular in senior season opener
Hours before the Wildcats kicked off their own 2022 season, Kansas State's latest star football pledge, Avery Johnson, was doing the same. In a rare Saturday afternoon prep contest in the Sunflower State, the Maize Eagles traveled to Topeka High and steamrolled the Trojans out of the gate to go 1-0 with a massive 78-7 win.
Two starters no longer listed on Kansas State’s depth chart ahead of Missouri game
It looks like Kansas State will be without at least two starters this week.
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 34, South Dakota 0
Kansas State vs. South Dakota: Postgame Walk & Talk. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following Friday's postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 34-0 season-opening victory over South Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Coach...
K-State women's soccer battles Purdue on Sunday afternoon
MANHATTAN – In a first half marred by a combined five yellow cards and a Purdue player sent off on accumulation of yellows, K-State was unable to overcome a pair of early Boilermaker goals and fell 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Buser Family Park. The Wildcats are now 2-3-1 on the season, while the Boilermakers improve to 3-3-0. HOW IT HAPPENED.
KWU, JRI Hospitality announce 10-year stadium naming rights deal
Two pillars of Saline County made a special announcement Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan’s football opener, as JRI Hospitality and KWU revealed a 10-year naming rights agreement for the stadium inside Graves Family Sports Complex. The facility will now bear the name JRI Stadium at Graves Family Sports Complex. . “Dr....
McPherson College announces three new building projects
MCPHERSON – McPherson College is reimagining its campus for the future, funded in part by a successful $55 million capital campaign that will supercharge the largest-ever investment in new buildings in its 135-year history. McPherson College recently released renderings of the three new building projects that will be the...
Do you have what it takes to win Gridiron Glory? Register today!
Want a chance to win great prizes, including $1,000, gift cards, concert tickets, and a free pass to Arrowhead to root on the Chiefs? You better get registered for Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory on Salina Post!. The contest is free to enter and you have the opportunity to win...
K-State Salina, Great Plains offer unique scholars program
Thanks to a brand-new, one-of-a-kind scholarship opportunity at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, the Great Plains Manufacturing Scholars Program will allow engineering technology students to gain real-world experience and save money on their education. K-State Salina and Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. have created the Great Plains...
Kansas State Collegian
Student tailgating changes, result of new football facility
As a result of the new football indoor practice facility located east of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a grassy area popular for student tailgating has been paved over. Replacing the grass lot are individual, reserved parking stalls. Ben Currotto, senior in organizational management and the social chair for Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, expressed his frustration with the mounting costs that came with the construction.
KSNT
Visit the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Whether you like cars or a little bit of history the Midwest Dream Car Collection offers plenty to see for its guests. Plus, don’t miss out on meeting Nascar Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas, Thursday September 8th at 6p. For more information, you can click...
Kansas man dies after pickup strikes power pole, overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7 p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Sean M. Warner, 36, Manhattan, was eastbound in the 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road four miles southeast of Manhattan. The driver...
KWCH.com
Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue. Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for...
Oberlin native takes reins of Abilene hospital's OR department
ABILENE — Memorial Hospital in Abilene has announced the hiring of Melissa Taplin as OR director for the Memorial Hospital Outpatient and Surgical Services Department. Taplin began her duties as director on Aug. 8. She had been filling in as the interim manager since July 1. Taplin was a familiar face even before July, as she has worked for Memorial Hospital since the start of her nursing career in 2000 when she started as a ward clerk in the Inpatient/OB Unit.
Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight
From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
K-State Salina adds bachelor's degree in aviation management
With workforce demands in all aviation industry sectors rising worldwide, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has added a bachelor's degree in aviation management — one of the only collegiate programs of its kind in the country — to ease industry needs. "Being employed at airports...
14-year-old Salina boy hospitalized after rollover crash
DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.—A Salina teen was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Daviess County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Lori J. Mobley, 59, Salina, was southbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Cameron. The pickup traveled off...
KAKE TV
One killed in accident east of Lindsborg
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
1 driver injured, both cited in west Salina wreck Saturday evening
A Salina teen was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-vehicle wreck Saturday evening in the western part of the city. A 16-year-old boy in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of W. Republic Avenue and Cherokee Drive when he pulled out and struck a 2000 Toyota Camry that was already in the intersection, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The Camry was driven by Mikal Terrell, 29, of Salina.
Salina Post
