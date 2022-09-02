ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 34, South Dakota 0

Kansas State vs. South Dakota: Postgame Walk & Talk. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following Friday's postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 34-0 season-opening victory over South Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Coach...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

K-State women's soccer battles Purdue on Sunday afternoon

MANHATTAN – In a first half marred by a combined five yellow cards and a Purdue player sent off on accumulation of yellows, K-State was unable to overcome a pair of early Boilermaker goals and fell 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Buser Family Park. The Wildcats are now 2-3-1 on the season, while the Boilermakers improve to 3-3-0. HOW IT HAPPENED.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Solomon, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Education
Salina Post

McPherson College announces three new building projects

MCPHERSON – McPherson College is reimagining its campus for the future, funded in part by a successful $55 million capital campaign that will supercharge the largest-ever investment in new buildings in its 135-year history. McPherson College recently released renderings of the three new building projects that will be the...
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

K-State Salina, Great Plains offer unique scholars program

Thanks to a brand-new, one-of-a-kind scholarship opportunity at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, the Great Plains Manufacturing Scholars Program will allow engineering technology students to gain real-world experience and save money on their education. K-State Salina and Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. have created the Great Plains...
SALINA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
Kansas State Collegian

Student tailgating changes, result of new football facility

As a result of the new football indoor practice facility located east of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a grassy area popular for student tailgating has been paved over. Replacing the grass lot are individual, reserved parking stalls. Ben Currotto, senior in organizational management and the social chair for Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, expressed his frustration with the mounting costs that came with the construction.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT

Visit the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Whether you like cars or a little bit of history the Midwest Dream Car Collection offers plenty to see for its guests. Plus, don’t miss out on meeting Nascar Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas, Thursday September 8th at 6p. For more information, you can click...
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue. Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
Hays Post

Oberlin native takes reins of Abilene hospital's OR department

ABILENE — Memorial Hospital in Abilene has announced the hiring of Melissa Taplin as OR director for the Memorial Hospital Outpatient and Surgical Services Department. Taplin began her duties as director on Aug. 8. She had been filling in as the interim manager since July 1. Taplin was a familiar face even before July, as she has worked for Memorial Hospital since the start of her nursing career in 2000 when she started as a ward clerk in the Inpatient/OB Unit.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight

From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Post

K-State Salina adds bachelor's degree in aviation management

With workforce demands in all aviation industry sectors rising worldwide, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has added a bachelor's degree in aviation management — one of the only collegiate programs of its kind in the country — to ease industry needs. "Being employed at airports...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

One killed in accident east of Lindsborg

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

1 driver injured, both cited in west Salina wreck Saturday evening

A Salina teen was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-vehicle wreck Saturday evening in the western part of the city. A 16-year-old boy in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of W. Republic Avenue and Cherokee Drive when he pulled out and struck a 2000 Toyota Camry that was already in the intersection, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The Camry was driven by Mikal Terrell, 29, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy