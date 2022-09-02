Read full article on original website
patriotism is not dead
3d ago
Geez you people are not well informed . Tim Michels is a hard working man who brought good paying jobs to Wi. Evers has done nothing for Wi until recently he held up government money sent for pandemic relief till right before the elections so he can buy votes . Evers forgot the people of Kenosha when they had riots , businesses were destroyed , the people begged Evers for help and he did nothing !!! Do your homework before you vote the media is so biased it cannot be trusted to tell you the truth .
3
Daryl Waukau
3d ago
this man is a clown just like the one supporting him to clowns with big mouths. yes sure divide the people and we in Wisconsin will have roits and people just full of hate.
2
Evers, Michels highlight different issues they believe are top priorities for WI
On this Labor Day, Governor Tony Evers and businessman Tim Michels are capitalizing on President Joe Biden's visit by taking a stance on issues Wisconsinites are concerned about.
fortatkinsononline.com
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Democrats predict Biden's approval rating will jump after Milwaukee visit
MILWAUKEE — Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, predicts President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Wisconsin will jump after his Labor Day appearance in Milwaukee. "What we've seen everywhere is when the president comes to town and people hear directly from President Biden about the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
drydenwire.com
Joan Beglinger Ends Campaign For Governor, Shifts Support To Tim Michels
Independent candidate for Wisconsin Governor, Joan Beglinger, announced that she will be dropping out of the race and has thrown her support behind the Republican nominee, Tim Michels, according to an email announcement from Beglinger. Announcement. The extent of the corruption in our politics may be the most important lesson...
wglr.com
Democratic Socialists heading to the Wisconsin Assembly
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since the 1980s, Wisconsin will have Democratic Socialists in the state Capitol when Milwaukee sends two new legislators to the Assembly next year. Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy both won their Democratic primaries in August, and running unopposed in November, will represent the...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt
Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
Report finds conditions are looking up for workers in Wisconsin — including increased power
Unemployment is down, wages are up and Wisconsin workers are more willing to talk union this Labor Day. That’s the summary of the newest State of Working Wisconsin report from COWS, a University of Wisconsin research center that looks at the state of the economy through the eyes of the broad workforce.
milwaukeeindependent.com
The Great Resignation Myth: Report finds consistent signs of increased power for workers in Wisconsin
Unemployment is down, wages are up and Wisconsin workers are more willing to talk union this Labor Day. That is the summary of the newest State of Working Wisconsin report from COWS, a University of Wisconsin research center that looks at the state of the economy through the eyes of the broad workforce.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
wpr.org
Evers unveils proposed $2B boost to K-12 schools
Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the state Legislature to boost spending on K-12 schools in the next budget by roughly $2 billion. Evers announced his new education proposal Tuesday alongside state Superintendent Jill Underly at the Academy of Accelerated Learning in Milwaukee on its first day of school. The announcement comes only nine weeks before the general election, and though the spending proposal's chances of making it through the GOP-controlled state Legislature are slim, the proposal underlines Evers' priorities if elected for a second term.
Environmental groups ask Army Corps of Engineers for review of Line 5 reroute
A group of environmental organizations have sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, calling on the agency to conduct an environmental review for the proposed new segment of Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin. Doing so, the groups argue, will provide an assessment which is independent from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The Aug. 29 letter was jointly submitted by Midwest Environmental Advocates, Clean Wisconsin, Honor the Earth, the Sierra Club’s Wisconsin chapter, Wisconsin Green Fire, 350 Wisconsin, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
WNCY
Wisconsin is One Of The States On Salmon Recall List
WASHINGTON DC (MetroSource-WTAQ) – FDA officials are recalling contaminated smoked salmon sold in ten states, including Wisconsin. St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall for 93 cases of their four-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon because of potential listeria contamination. The products were also shipped to stores...
wpr.org
More than 90K homes could install rooftop solar in Wisconsin under Inflation Reduction Act
Financial incentives in the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act could help thousands of Wisconsin homeowners install solar panels or pursue energy efficiency projects. The act signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 provides nearly $370 billion for the clean energy transition to combat climate change. That’s set to...
When Wisconsin’s Fall Colors Expected to Be Their Most Beautiful in 2022
TV meteorologists say Fall began on September 1st and the calendar says the most photogenic season starts on the 22nd. See when 2022's best colors arrive. When Fall Colors in Wisconsin Will Be Their Most Beautiful in 2022. Your fall photos must have the perfect background and Wisconsin is one...
WISN
Wisconsin man who requested absentee ballots in other people's names charged with election fraud
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Thursday announced that Harry E. Wait, 68, of Union Grove, has been charged with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information in connection with his requesting absentee ballots for two other individuals.
Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
seehafernews.com
Something Special from Wisconsin™ Members Win Big at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 27 of 41 awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition in August. “The success of SSfW members at the competition is a testament...
