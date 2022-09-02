ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Man dead, woman in hospital after Sandy shooting

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43m8ns_0hg49KTb00

A man was found dead and a woman injured after a shooting in a Sandy neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 10:30 a.m. near 2000 E. Oak Manor Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two individuals, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds.

The woman, who police estimate is 33-years-old, was taken to the hospital in stable condition and immediately underwent surgery, police report.

The man, who police estimate is 40-years-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials are investigating the relationship between the man and woman.

Police say there is no danger to the public in regards to the incident.

The identities of the two involved individuals was not made immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy

MURRAY, Utah — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. “I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there are just kids running and they’re like, ‘Don’t go, don’t go!'” said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
HOOPER, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Sandy, UT
ksl.com

22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon that the man had fallen 30 feet and had a head injury; a search and rescue team responded to the scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

NOW: Sandy Police investigating double-shooting

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Sandy Police Department (SPD) are reportedly investigating a double shooting. SPD Lt. Dean Carriger told ABC4 that officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 E. Oak Manor Drive at 10:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired.  Upon arrival, police reportedly found two victims with gunshot wounds. According […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center leaves one dead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on West Temple outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, leaving one dead. Sneaker Con Salt Lake City was taking place at the convention center at this time. Several attendees said they were shocked when they learned what happened. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: New details on Lincoln Beach shooting

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released new information regarding Sunday’s shooting near Utah Lake that left two shot and injured. According to authorities, the shooting was at a rodeo with around two to three thousand people in attendance. Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevill-Aleman, lied about his identity and ICE has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy