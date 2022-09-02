Man dead, woman in hospital after Sandy shooting

A man was found dead and a woman injured after a shooting in a Sandy neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 10:30 a.m. near 2000 E. Oak Manor Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two individuals, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds.

The woman, who police estimate is 33-years-old, was taken to the hospital in stable condition and immediately underwent surgery, police report.

The man, who police estimate is 40-years-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials are investigating the relationship between the man and woman.

Police say there is no danger to the public in regards to the incident.

The identities of the two involved individuals was not made immediately available.