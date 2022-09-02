Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Thursday Night Football: Trojans host Caroll
The Charles Henderson Trojans (2-0, 1-0) will look to remain undefeated this Thursday as the Carroll Eagles (2-1, 1-0) come to Troy for some Class 5A, Region 2 action. Both the Eagles and Trojans are coming off region wins last week with Carroll knocking off Rehobeth 21-7 and Charles Henderson besting Greenville 34-18. This week is also Charles Henderson’s third straight home game to open the season.
Troy Messenger
Trojans focus attention to home opener against Alabama A&M
After a week one loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Troy Trojans (0-1) now set their sights on their 2022 home opener this Saturday against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1). Troy is coming off a frustrating but, at times, productive 28-10 loss to Ole Miss in week one. Head coach Jon Sumrall emphasized that the Trojans were able to do some things that they had planned to give themselves a chance to win against Ole Miss.
Troy Messenger
Troy competes in Tiger Challenge
The Troy Trojans (2-4) opened up play at the Tiger Challenge on the campus of LSU on Friday morning and were swept by the LSU Tigers 3-0. The win is a measure of revenge for LSU after losing to Troy in 2021. LSU won the match after winning all three sets 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13. Julia Brooks led Troy with nine kills and three blocks, while Tori Hester added six kills, one ace, one dig and one block. Amara Anderson totaled 24 assists and one kill along with Amiah Butler’s four kills, one block and one dig. Caroline Darracott and Isabella Mitchell both earned six digs each. Faige Flickinger led LSU with 11 kills, four aces and an assist.
Red Tails Classic II goes to Fort Valley State
Fort Valley State rose to victory on the legs of running back Emmanuel Wilson as it won the Red Tails Classic on Sunday. The post Red Tails Classic II goes to Fort Valley State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
'More than a basketball player': Macon co-workers celebrate former WNBA player and new Twiggs County basketball coach
MACON, Ga. — Twiggs County has a new head coach for the girl's basketball team and her name might sound familiar. It’s local celebrity and former WNBA player, Linda Burgess. Before she moves into the new job, her Bibb County co-workers and loved ones wanted to throw her...
Graduating classes from D.F. Douglass High School reunited in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Alumni of D.F. Douglass High School reunited Labor Day weekend. The classes from 1958 to 1998 gathered in Montezuma to celebrate history and success stories. The event has special appearances from Congressman Sanford Bishop, Commissioner Carl Oliver, members from the 1981 State Football team and more.
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia.
Child from Warner Robins falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
Alabama trucker notches 5 million miles hauling goods for American consumers
If you think you drive a lot, you may want to think again after reading about an Alabama man’s odometer. Trucker Richard Doggrell who works for Troy, Alabama, based Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, was recently honored for topping 5 million miles behind the wheel delivering the goods and supplies that Americans depend on.
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
41nbc.com
Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
wdhn.com
A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
Block party and soul food competition held on Labor Day in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Monday in Macon, families can enjoy some labor day fun and soul food. At the Mill Hill Community Arts Center on Clinton Street, you can run into a cool block party and soul food competition hosted by Mark Wingfield and some other partners. Mark says...
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County
Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Montgomery school devastated by flooding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks
MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
