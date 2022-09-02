ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Messenger

Thursday Night Football: Trojans host Caroll

The Charles Henderson Trojans (2-0, 1-0) will look to remain undefeated this Thursday as the Carroll Eagles (2-1, 1-0) come to Troy for some Class 5A, Region 2 action. Both the Eagles and Trojans are coming off region wins last week with Carroll knocking off Rehobeth 21-7 and Charles Henderson besting Greenville 34-18. This week is also Charles Henderson’s third straight home game to open the season.
Troy Messenger

Trojans focus attention to home opener against Alabama A&M

After a week one loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Troy Trojans (0-1) now set their sights on their 2022 home opener this Saturday against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1). Troy is coming off a frustrating but, at times, productive 28-10 loss to Ole Miss in week one. Head coach Jon Sumrall emphasized that the Trojans were able to do some things that they had planned to give themselves a chance to win against Ole Miss.
Troy Messenger

Troy competes in Tiger Challenge

The Troy Trojans (2-4) opened up play at the Tiger Challenge on the campus of LSU on Friday morning and were swept by the LSU Tigers 3-0. The win is a measure of revenge for LSU after losing to Troy in 2021. LSU won the match after winning all three sets 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13. Julia Brooks led Troy with nine kills and three blocks, while Tori Hester added six kills, one ace, one dig and one block. Amara Anderson totaled 24 assists and one kill along with Amiah Butler’s four kills, one block and one dig. Caroline Darracott and Isabella Mitchell both earned six digs each. Faige Flickinger led LSU with 11 kills, four aces and an assist.
41nbc.com

Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
wdhn.com

A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County

Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA

Montgomery school devastated by flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
13WMAZ

Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks

MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
