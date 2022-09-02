ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cara Delevingne's Erratic Behavior Sparks Concern As She's Caught Smoking, Taking Mystery Drops & Changing In Car Before Heading Into Adult Shop

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Bizarre behavior? Cara Delevingne was spotted acting erratically in her car before heading into an adult shop, sparking worry among fans. The 30-year-old model appeared disheveled while smoking something out of a pipe and taking drops of a mystery substance in broad daylight on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, Radar has learned.

Delevingne looked worse for wear, chain-smoking her cigarette before putting what appeared to be an oversized pipe in her mouth as she sat in her parked Audi.

The Only Murders In The Building actress was photographed making strange faces and rubbing her makeup-free face.

Delevingne didn't care that she parked her car on one of the busiest streets in L.A. because she changed her clothes right there in her four-door car as people passed by.

The runway vixen emerged from her vehicle wearing a pair of shorts, a Jimi Hendrix t-shirt, sneakers, and a colorful bucket hat and headed into a local sex shop. RadarOnline.com confirmed she spent around 30 minutes perusing the store.

While her behavior was strange enough, it was the bruises covering her legs that commanded attention. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail , Delevingne's famous pins were practically black and blue.

This isn't the first time she's acted erratically or she was covered in bruises.

Delevingne made headlines last month after her strange appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan in New York City, just one day after videos circulated showing her acting oddly during a double fast food run.

Viewers quickly noticed that she was overly chatty, talking a million miles a minute and barely letting the hosts get a word in. Delevingne was also distracting, rubbing her hands non-stop throughout the entire interview .

Her constant fidgeting and bruised legs that she left on display sparked worry.

Adding more mystery to her visible bruises and chaotic mannerisms was the fact that 24 hours before the interview, photos and clips showed the supermodel acting unusual in a random L.A. parking lot.

Changing while in cars must be her thing.

Delevingne was spotted frantically puffing on a cigarette and changing out her clothing into what appeared to be men's boxer briefs after hitting up Subway and Jack In The Box for lunch.

