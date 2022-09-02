ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Shock Diagnosis: Jane Fonda Reveals Battle With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma As She Starts Chemo Treatments

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdJPa_0hg48s0k00
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Fans are sending Jane Fonda well-wishes after she announced her personal battle with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Radar can confirm .

The beloved actress, 84, shared the news on Friday, revealing she has started chemotherapy treatments after her shocking diagnosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEgMp_0hg48s0k00
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80 percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she shared via Instagram alongside a glamorous selfie, showing herself in good spirits.

"I'm also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," Fonda continued.

The Monster-In-Law star said she will be doing treatments for six months.

So far, she is handling them "quite well," Fonda said. "Believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJJtK_0hg48s0k00
BG017/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Fonda said she is using this experience as an opportunity to grow, stating that "cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me."

She said it has already reminded her of the "importance of community" as well as to be receptive when " adapting to new realities ."

"The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions," the New York native concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlqN9_0hg48s0k00
Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Her announcement came more than three years after she spoke about her health in an interview with Vogue .

"I've had a lot of cancer," she shared in April 2019. "I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon."

Fonda also dished about her personal and career strides in the magazine, revealing she truly felt whole and blessed to see herself in older age.

As for the statistics on NHL, it's said to be "the seventh most common cancer in men and the sixth most common cancer in women," according to Cancer.Net. "The overall 5-year survival rate for people with NHL in the United States is 73 percent."

Comments / 4

Related
survivornet.com

Oscar-Winning Star Jeff Bridges, 72, Enjoys Beach Life In Rare Public Sighting After Beating Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges, 72, pictured enjoying beach in Santa Barbara, California, his hometown. Bridges is a cancer survivor, beat non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, for which he underwent chemotherapy. There are 100 different types of blood cancers that affect nearly 200,000 Americans every year. Hodgkin Lymphoma...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
OK! Magazine

Jane Fonda Swore Off Love & Men Prior To Cancer Diagnosis

On Friday, September 1, icon Jane Fonda announced she had begun chemo treatments after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The star shared that she feels "lucky" since it's very "treatable," but in the past, she's also declared that she's not afraid of death since she's lived a full life and is now content as ever — and over the last several years, she's enjoyed her day to day without a guy by her side.Men have played an important role in the evolution of Fonda — but not anymore. The Oscar-winning actress, who spent her early years yearning for the attention...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Chemo#Hodgkin#Battle With Non Hodgkin#Non Hodgkin S Lymphoma#Bg017 Bauergriffin
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
survivornet.com

Toby Keith, 61, Gives Important Update On Country Music Star’s Stomach Cancer Battle: ‘So Far, So Good’

Toby Keith Sends Love to Fans Through His Cancer Battle. Country star Toby Keith, 61, announced in June that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is more likely to form in the gastroesophageal junction – the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Kathy Griffin asks fans to help her understand cancer scan after surgeon ‘ghosts her’

Kathry Griffin has enlisted the help of her fans to interpret her medical results.The actor and comedian previously received treatment for lung cancer following a diagnosis in August 2021.In a post to Instagram on Monday (22 August) evening, Griffin claimed that the doctor who treated her cancer had “ghosted” her, and said that she did not understand her test results.“OK I know this is crazy but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me,” she wrote in the caption alongside a photograph of her test results.She...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery

Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

57K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy