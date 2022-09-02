Shock Diagnosis: Jane Fonda Reveals Battle With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma As She Starts Chemo Treatments

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Fans are sending Jane Fonda well-wishes after she announced her personal battle with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Radar can confirm .

The beloved actress, 84, shared the news on Friday, revealing she has started chemotherapy treatments after her shocking diagnosis.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80 percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she shared via Instagram alongside a glamorous selfie, showing herself in good spirits.

"I'm also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," Fonda continued.

The Monster-In-Law star said she will be doing treatments for six months.

So far, she is handling them "quite well," Fonda said. "Believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

Fonda said she is using this experience as an opportunity to grow, stating that "cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me."

She said it has already reminded her of the "importance of community" as well as to be receptive when " adapting to new realities ."

"The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions," the New York native concluded.

Her announcement came more than three years after she spoke about her health in an interview with Vogue .

"I've had a lot of cancer," she shared in April 2019. "I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon."

Fonda also dished about her personal and career strides in the magazine, revealing she truly felt whole and blessed to see herself in older age.

As for the statistics on NHL, it's said to be "the seventh most common cancer in men and the sixth most common cancer in women," according to Cancer.Net. "The overall 5-year survival rate for people with NHL in the United States is 73 percent."